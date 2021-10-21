| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Tribes’ new King Henry needs to be ruthless to bring Galway underachievers back to hurling’s top table

Cyril Farrell

ANALYSIS

Galway's new hurling manager Henry Shefflin needs to make some big calls on team selection. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Galway's new hurling manager Henry Shefflin needs to make some big calls on team selection. Photo: Sportsfile

Galway's new hurling manager Henry Shefflin needs to make some big calls on team selection. Photo: Sportsfile

Galway's new hurling manager Henry Shefflin needs to make some big calls on team selection. Photo: Sportsfile

Welcome to Galway, Henry – we know you’ll love it. You did enough damage to us down here, in Croke Park, Nowlan Park and a lot more parks over the years that we feel you owe us. It’s payback time!

Seriously, though, we have the players to provide you with the means to make your first venture into inter-county management a big success. I have absolutely no doubt that there’s an All-Ireland in the county, if the right talent is harnessed and focused.

Henry Shefflin’s appointment came as a big surprise, especially since the hot gossip had Davy Fitzgerald all but appointed. No one saw Henry on the horizon, which makes his arrival all the more intriguing.

Related Content

More On Galway GAA

Most Watched

Privacy