The Throw-In: Derek McGrath's future, why Clare fans must step up and are Galway too defensive?

Independent.ie

On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Irish Independent GAA correspondents Martin Breheny and Colm Keys along with Waterford legend John Mullane to discuss all the weekend's action.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/the-throwin-derek-mcgraths-future-why-clare-fans-must-step-up-and-are-galway-too-defensive-37022970.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37022966.ece/a15d5/AUTOCROP/h342/1521394.jpg