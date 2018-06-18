Sport Hurling

Monday 18 June 2018

The Throw-In: Derek McGrath's future, why Clare fans must step up and are Galway too defensive?

17 June 2018; Waterford manager Derek McGrath during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Waterford and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

On this week's episode of The Throw-In, Will Slattery is joined by Irish Independent GAA correspondents Martin Breheny and Colm Keys along with Waterford legend John Mullane to discuss all the weekend's action.

After coming into their final Munster round robin game being talked about as a potential rival to Galway, Limerick suffered a heavy defeat to Clare, with the Banner advancing to their second consecutive Munster final.

John Mullane still thinks Limerick can have a big say in the championship while Colm Keys reckons Clare will need a big turnout from their fans to get over the line against Cork in the provincial decider.

Mullane also thinks that it is time for Waterford manager Derek McGrath to walk away from the role after a season that was destroyed by injuries.

In football, the lads discuss Galway's Connacht final win over Roscommon and debate whether the Tribesmen should commit to the style of play that secured victory in the second half rather than the even more defensive strategy that was employed in a lackluster opening 35 minutes.

Will, Colm and Martin also look ahead to the Munster, Ulster and Leinster finals as well as round two of the qualifiers.

Online Editors

