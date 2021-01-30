| 6°C Dublin

The Supreme Hurling All-Stars: Kilkenny dominate as big names miss out from Cork's three in-a-row side

Kilkenny’s domination will raise eyebrows on Leeside where the likes of Ray Cummins is omitted, while counties such as Clare, Wexford and Waterford may feel left out but there is no escaping the fact that the black and amber have produced some of the greatest hurlers of the past 50 years such as JJ, DJ and King Henry

Martin Breheny

Some standout questions arise from the hurling selection: why no place for any of Cork’s treble All-Ireland-winning team of the 1970s, including Ray Cummins, who was chosen on the Team of the Millennium; why so many Kilkenny men; how could Wexford and Waterford not have even one between them?

On the Cork issue, the three-in-a-row team of 1976-’77-’78 were an excellent outfit, but how good was the opposition around then? Tipperary, traditionally Cork’s biggest rivals in Munster, were still in a depression which lasted for nearly another decade.

Clare were challenging but couldn’t break through the psychological glass ceiling that remained in place until the mid-nineties. Limerick were building towards a good start to the 1980s.

