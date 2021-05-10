Davy Glennon of Westmeath during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match between Westmeath and Galway at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Jarlath Mannion of Galway in action against Tommy Doyle of Westmeath during their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Struggling to establish whether Galway’s performance in Mullingar on Saturday qualified as a declaration of intent, we turned to Westmeath manager Shane O’Brien.

O’Brien had just spent around 10 minutes in a sober-looking conclave of his backroom team on the pitch in Cusack Park.

Unfortunately for him, O’Brien was better qualified to appraise Galway’s ruthless performance than anyone at that moment.

“They were unforgiving in every aspect of their play,” O’Brien observed.

“There seemed to be more edge to them than there was the last time we played them in the league. They just wanted to push on and push on. They were relentless there.”

If anything, O’Brien seemed genuinely taken aback at the venom of Galway’s intent.

“The scoreline is cruel,” he added.

“When you’re at this level…mistakes, you get punished. That’s what happened in the first half. And they kept that cushion throughout. But there’s no doubt, Galway were at another level to us today.”

Shane O’Neill, meanwhile, was typically understated in praise of his own team.

Their sharpness of touch after just three weeks of collective training he attributed to the players’ diligence in adhering to individual training programmes during the last lockdown.

“They were in great form coming back,” he outlined. “They were in extremely good condition, which you could see there as well.”

But on a day they fell short of hitting a cumulative 50-point mark by a single point, it was that very intent, the 75-minute intensity, that pleased him most.

“I thought right to the end, they worked really hard,” he explained.

“There was some great tracking back by the forwards there at the very end, when we were gone beyond 70 minutes, so that was a good sign.”

Even within the parameters of such a dominant performance, one man – Cathal Mannion – stood out a mile.

Mannion scored two points from midfield but directly assisted three Galway goals and a handful of points with his delightfully varied range of passing.

It was a good day too for Evan Niland, who took Galway’s frees in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick after Joe Canning went off.

He hit 10 of 11 placed balls here, impressively demonstrating his range from 80 metres-plus on a couple of occasions.

Galway’s superiority was emphatic from the start, but the game is more likely to be remembered more for the extraordinary first-half point scored by Westmeath centre-forward Ciarán Boyle.

After Davy Glennon was boxed up by two former team-mates, he flicked a pass back to Doyle, who doubled on the sliotar from 45 metres – off his weaker left side – for what was a score of audacious quality.

“I was actually giving out to him,” admitted O’Brien, Doyle’s own manager.

“I was shouting, ‘what’s he doing?!’

“When when it went over the bar, it’s just that bit of magic. Instinct. You can’t coach that sort of thing.”

SCORERS – Galway: E Niland 0-13 (0-10f); C Cooney 1-5 (0-1 pen); N Burke 1-4; J Mannion 1-3; B Concannon 1-1; C Whelan 1-0; C Mannion, F Burke (1 s/l) and S Cooney 0-2 each; A Harte and J Coen 0-1 each. Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-11 (10f); N Mitchell 1-0; C Doyle 0-2; J Boyle, S Williams and D Glennon 0-1 each.

GALWAY – E Murphy 6; S Loftus 7, G McInerney 7, J Fitzpatrick 5; A Harte 8, S Cooney 8, F Burke 8; J Coen 7, C Mannion 9; C Cooney 8, E Niland 8, B Concannon 7; J Mannion 8, N Burke 8, C Whelan 6. Subs: D Morrissey 7 for Fitzpatrick (22), J Cooney 6 for Concannon (44), TJ Brennan 6 for Harte (45), K Cooney 6 for Whelan (53), D Kilcommins 6 for Mannion (53), J Flynn 6 for Niland (56), D Cronin 6 for Loftus (56)

WESTMEATH – E Skelly 4; D Egerton 6, T Doyle 7, C Shaw 7; A Cox 4, A D Craig 6, D McNicholas 5; R Greville 6, D Glennon 6; J Boyle 7, C Doyle 7, J Galvin 6; N O’Brien 7, D Clinton 4, S Williams 5. Subs: N Mitchell 5 for Galvin (21), T Gallagher 6 for Cox (h-t), J Coll 6 for Clinton (42), K Regan 6 for McNicholas (50), P Scally 6 for T Gallagher (blood sub 53-58), S Clavin 6 for Greville (61).

REF – S Stack (Dublin).