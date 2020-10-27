| 11.1°C Dublin

The Rumble on the River Lee - Limerick vs Tipp is the heavyweight clash we need right now

Roy Curtis

Limerick beat Tipperary in the 2019 Munster hurling final, but the Premier county ultimately won the All-Ireland. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

IN his potent-as-bourbon chronicle of the Rumble in the Jungle, Norman Mailer titles the chapter where Muhammad Ali erupts to take out George Foreman and announce himself as a miracle of the species, "The Executioner’s Song".

It is a lyrical, brutal, vivid headline – Mailer liked the phrase so much he deployed it to name a later Pulitzer Prize-winning tome – and one that raced across the decades to Semple Stadium last Sunday as Limerick deposited killshot after killshot into an exposed Banner gut.

Here was a snuff movie put to a rhythmic soundtrack: The thwack of hurl and sliothar and rampant, green-uniformed firing-squad, in perfect, pitiless harmony.