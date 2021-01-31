'The rucks and 'mauls' are endemic now' - Why Liam Griffin feels hurling is heading in the wrong direction

He once coined the phrase that hurling was the "Riverdance of sport" but now, almost a quarter of a century on, Liam Griffin acknowledges it's beginning to come back and bite him.

Is the game he has loved a lifetime and helped to nurture wherever he could living up to the ideals of honesty, fairness and integrity?

Sadly, he thinks not. The desire to 'let it flow' and 'leave the game alone,' free from interruptions like strict rule enforcement or change – which he accepts he was an advocate of such an approach in the past – has allowed habits and trends to creep into a game that are reshaping it in ways he is more and more uncomfortable with.

And that's why he's adding a voice of support to motions, from the GAA's own Standing Committee on Playing Rules, that deal with cynical play which are bound for Congress later this month after they cleared the final hurdle at Central Council at the weekend.

A penalty awarded where a clear goalscoring opportunity has been denied and a yellow card, resulting in a 10-minute sin bin if the infraction involved is a trip, a pull-down or careless use of the hurl, is being proposed and is beginning to win support among some within the game who realise the laissez-faire attitude taken for so long is having an adverse impact.

Expand Close Liam Griffin is held aloft as Wexford triumph in 1996 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Griffin is held aloft as Wexford triumph in 1996

"We have all the time said, 'Let it flow'," Griffin acknowledges. "And I was one for letting it flow as well. But not to the point where the game becomes an aberration and that it pays to design game-plans that have fouling as part of the play."

Griffin cites @gaa_insights analyst and Athlone IT analytic student Brian McDonnell’s thorough analysis of the 2019 hurling championship, published in the Irish Examiner, where he was able to reveal that from 26 games which had a result (there were three draws among the 29 games played), the winners in 22 had actually fouled more, 85 per cent.

He recalls his own two years as Wexford manager from 1994 to ’96 and how he sought to cut out fouling as a means to improving Wexford’s prospects of winning games.

By comparison to now, Griffin acknowledges that collation of statistics was much more basic but he was able to identify a pattern and work on it, based on the number of scorable frees Wexford had been conceding.

"Free shots from an inter-county player anywhere inside the halfway line should be going over the bar, 99 out of 100 times. If not, you have got a bad free-taker," he said.

"The answer then was we needed to cut out fouling. So we started. In every single game between 1994 and 1996 until we won the All-Ireland final we played, irrespective of who they were, all bar one game the games we fouled the most in we lost.

"And the games we fouled the least in we won. That’s against all opposition, it doesn’t matter who they were, first division, second division, we were second division at the time.

"What I am saying is the seismic shift in that time of our All-Ireland win to now, on that basis (McDonnell's 2019 analysis), is absolutely extraordinary. Underneath the game of hurling something is going on that is changing it."

Griffin makes sure to qualify that he is not advocating a return to his time as a player or manager. Far from it. And he is keen to stress that he knows his place in the game.

"People become negative, 'Griffin wants to go back to his time, won one All-Ireland as manager, he's some man.' I know my place in history. I'm a one-in-a-row All-Ireland-winning manager. I know exactly who I am and where I am."

But he hears the concerns growing all the time, fields remarks asking him, 'Where's his Riverdance now', and identifies three areas contributing to the "aberration" – rucks, the cynical fouling and what he terms "the mauls", more commonly the use of the spare hand to commit aggressive, prohibitive acts.

They call for remedial rule action but also much stricter rule enforcement from referees who, he feels, have also bought into the 'let it flow' culture.

"I've christened it ‘the maul,’ the spare hand being used to impede the skill of the fella who has the ball because it is mauling. The referee can raise his hand (advantage) and give himself the chance to go back to it if he wants to or let it flow if he doesn't.

Expand Close Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick is tackled by Conor Gleeson of Waterford during the 2020 Senior Hurling Championship final in Croke Park last December / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick is tackled by Conor Gleeson of Waterford during the 2020 Senior Hurling Championship final in Croke Park last December

"But this is a ref's job and the refs have to apply the rules of the game. Pat Daly (the GAA's former director of games development and research and a member of the rules committee) says they must blow the first free and I agree with that, they have to put down a marker.

"They are not there to entertain us, they are there to see that fairness, honesty and integrity are part of the game. They are the three metrics I would measure it by the referee when they come off the field.

"Was it fair, honest and was there integrity in every single move? Because what is happening with referees on occasions is that compensating frees come in whereby something that is a free is let go and then something that is not a free is often blown to compensate.

"It's human nature and I am not faulting anybody, I’m not trying to criticise referees. The referees have to take control to sort out those type of indiscretions."

To Griffin, it says everything about the direction the game is headed when statisticians are now tallying rucks and emphasis is placed on 'winning' them.

The way the 'middle third', or centre of the field as he terms it, is being filled with bodies more and more rucks are developing and fouls within those rucks are being overlooked, chiefly because there are so many.

"I’m suggesting that most people going into the ruck, foul. So it becomes a complete fouling zone of which nobody governs and we have left that develop because ground hurling is going out of the game and a possession game is more prevalent."

One solution Griffin offers is that rucks should not be allowed to develop and that the first player into a subsequent throw-in between two players should have a free awarded against him. But it’s an area that, he feels, has to draw renewed focus for some solution.

"The pressure is on the referee to keep the game going because they'll start shouting at the referee to do so. So if the ruck develops there has to be a rule around that. And his linesmen should be able to position themselves and communicate on it too. Who’s first in? Point to the man in, award the free against and away it goes."

As for cynical fouling, the means by which players are deliberately tripped or brought down to deny goalscoring opportunities or more advantageous positions to develop, Griffin says hurling has to collectively act and acknowledge “it’s absolutely an aberration and has to stop.

"Someone has to analyse these games dispassionately and say, ‘What has happened here, is this right?’ If you think it is right and it’s improving the game then that’s your decision. Letting it flow? That’s got nothing to do with letting it flow.

"As a matter of fact, that stops it flowing and is slowing the game of hurling down. Is hurling faster now than it was or is it slower? I don’t know what the metric for that is. But I would think the cynical fouling, plus the ‘mauling’ and the rucks have slowed the game down and it has taken a lot of skills out of it."

He also worries about the copycat effect and the danger of these practices being replicated at underage games.

"I’ve watched a few underage games recently and the rucks and ‘mauls’ are endemic now. They are copying the big boys. The loose hand is now big in underage hurling. Why? Because the example being set by some of their heroes," he says.

"And these are players doing what they can do and are allowed to do it. The coaches are shouting at them to get into the rucks. I was at a match where I heard a fella praising one of his players for pulling a fella down."

In conclusion, Griffin urges the game of hurling to take a long, hard look at itself based on the three aberrations he has identified.

It's still a great game, he acknowledges. That's a given. But is it as fair as it can be and has it the honesty and integrity to match its rich reputation?

Read More

"With these three issues, I can't see goodness. They leave it wide open for people to design game-plans where fouling pays. Fouling cannot pay in any sport under the sun. It is supposed to be about fair play.

"You wouldn't watch a man cheating at darts, chess or golf. Fellas can go around a golf course and 99 per cent give an honest score, they don’t go around and move the ball around in the rough or pick it up in their pocket and drop it somewhere else.

"You'd be horrified if you saw it. Well, why shouldn’t you be horrified when you see things happening in hurling that rewards foul play.

"There's no point getting all patriotic to the game and saying it will be grand. It won't be grand. A foul is a foul."