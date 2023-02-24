The rise of hurling in capital’s hinterlands can only be a good thing for Dublin

At a launch for RTÉ’s championship coverage a few years back, Anthony Daly was asked for a fresh assessment of Dublin and the likelihood of an All-Ireland in their near-ish future.

It was October, 2018. The county’s footballers had just claimed Sam Maguire for the forth year in a row.

Much of the prevailing commentary drew a clean line between that success and Dublin’s advantages of resource and population. By that rationale, it was put to Daly, hurling success should inevitably and swiftly follow?

After all – same resources, same population.

“Dublin are getting footballers from all corners of the county,” Daly pointed out. “From Exit 12 off the M50 to Lucan, how many hurlers are we getting since Dotsy (O’Callaghan)? Tell me who has played? And it’s a vast area.

“I often took a wrong turn or decided I’d avoid road works and, by Jesus, it’s bigger than Clare!

“How many hurlers have we got out of there? And they’re getting footballers out of there. North of the Malahide cross, how many hurlers are we getting out of it?

“We’re not, like. So there’s huge (empty) tracts.”

In Dublin, the heartlands were strong. The hinterlands? Different story. Rare and wonderful was a Dublin recruit from somewhere beyond the usual five- or six-club rota back then.

Fast-forward five years. Five games (Walsh Cup and league) into the nascent reign of Micheál Donoghue.

Notable already among Dublin’s team sheets in 2023 so far has been the presence of players from – in a purely hurling sense – all manner of far-flung and exotic places.

There’s Darragh Power from Fingallians, Conor Donohoe from Erin’s Isle and Donal Leavy from Naomh Olaf.

In the Walsh Cup, there was also Diarmuid Ó Dúlaing from Commercials. Whitehall Colmcille are well represented, not least by Eoghan O’Donnell. Faughs and Castleknock will be there soon too.

These are not clubs that blinked too frequently on Daly’s radar during his time in Dublin.

Most interesting of all are the three players, Paddy Doyle, Joe Flanagan and Cillian Costello, from Naomh Barróg.

Formed in 1974, Barróg are situated at the end of the Kilbarrack Road on a site that initially was intended to house a prison.

There has been exponential growth. They cater for around 1,000 members including a 300-strong nursery. But until very recently, it would have taken both an extremely active imagination and a wildly optimistic disposition to see Barróg becoming such a significant contributor to the county hurling squad.

They’re not alone.

Raheny won a minor ‘A’ championship in Dublin two years ago. St Sylvester’s are beginning to sparkle at underage level and have more regular representation on Dublin development squads.

These are arable lands for the cultivation of talent.

In the grand scheme of things, this won’t resonate too far beyond those new hurling enclaves. But it is significant for the sport in Dublin.

Daly’s time coincided with a gigantic shift in demographics for hurling in the capital.

Between 1995 and 2006, the celebrated Northside citadels of Craobh Chiaráin and O’Toole’s won nine Dublin SHC titles between them.

Their most regular challenger was the multi-denominational UCD team, of its many, varied and ever-changing inter-county talents.

Since 2008, Cuala, Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda’s have shared all 17 the senior county titles between them, yet the bounce for the senior county team hasn’t been as high as expected.

Now, there is general optimism around Dublin about the wider spread of clubs producing inter-county grade players, a trend already seen on minor and Under-20 teams.

It is interpreted as representing a better supply chain for the county team, more sustainable than simply relying on the same few highly populated and highly successful clubs.

For most of the last 20 years or so, the rising tide in Dublin hurling has slowly elevated the whole fleet. Since Daly, though, the flagship has only just stayed buoyant.

It seems that help is at hand, and from parts of town that were once black spots.

Hinterlands on the hurling map of Dublin.

That can’t be a bad thing.