The Cork county board have confirmed that the Rebels' National Hurling League game against Clare will not be played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, admitting that the state of the pitch is 'unacceptable'.

The Cork county board have confirmed that the Rebels' National Hurling League game against Clare will not be played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, admitting that the state of the pitch is 'unacceptable'.

'The playing surface was unacceptable' - Cork move home game away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh after pitch criticism

Cork hosted Wexford in the ground over the weekend, with the surface cutting up considerably during the defeat to Davy Fitzgerald's men. The underfoot conditions were roundly criticised and in a statement, the Cork county board have announced that they the upcoming game against Clare on February 16 will instead be played in Pairc Ui Rinn.

"The playing surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for last weekend’s Allianz Leagues games was unacceptable," the statement says.

"In the short term, we will continue to use best endeavours to ensure the surface is kept to an acceptable standard.

"Our primary concern is player safety, and if an acceptable standard cannot be achieved we will not risk player injury by fixing games in the stadium.

"The Cork v Clare Allianz Hurling League game scheduled for February 16th will now be played at Páirc Uí Rinn.

"Thereafter, we will assess the pitch each Monday, in advance of the upcoming Allianz League games, and advise CCCC accordingly."

The Cork county board said that the winter conditions and the construction work on the stadium have contribued to the poor surface, and that a new pitch will have to be installed.

"The heavy pitch-side traffic, associated with the construction works for the new stadium build, has had a detrimental effect on the pitch.

"As was evident yesterday, in winter conditions, the surface is likely to cut up badly. However, as weather improves the grass roots will develop and playability will improve dramatically.

"The stadium team have engaged the Sports Turf Research Institute, who are international pitch specialists, to advise on the best way forward.

"Their preliminary results suggest a pitch replacement, later this year, will be required."

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly Championship podcast, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every Monday, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé, Brendan Cummins and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors