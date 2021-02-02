From former rugby professionals to one of the most revered family names in the game, we take a look at some of the players who could make a big impact on the 2021 hurling season when it gets back up and running.

A man of many talents, Tynan is back in the Tipperary fold after a four-year stint in the Munster Rugby academy. The Roscrea man played in the U-20 rugby World Cup back in 2017 and also lined out for the province’s ‘A’ side on a number of occasions.

However, after being released by Munster, he is back hurling now and was recently added to Liam Sheedy’s squad.

Considering he has missed a lot of hurling since he lined out for Tipperary in both the minor football and minor hurling finals in 2015 (when he also won a Leinster Schools Cup in rugby with Cistercian College, Roscrea), it is a big ask for him to force his way directly into the side. With that said, Sheedy saw enough in him during last year’s club championship to add him to the squad.

Kevin Burke (Dublin)

The Burke family have already provided one of the key figures in Mattie Kenny’s Dublin side in Donal, with Na Fianna’s man delivering the biggest individual tally of the 2020 championship when he hit 1-16 against Laois. And they have another good prospect in the making in younger brother Kevin.

A half-back who is highly regarded within the county, Kevin Burke’s progression to the senior team could be slowed down somewhat by the fact that he is captain of the Dublin U-20 side, who are awaiting a date for their 2020 Leinster decider against Galway.

His time with Kenny’s side might be limited as preference is likely to be given to the U-20 Leinster final, but he can stake his claim if given time.

Read More

Iarlaith Daly (Waterford)

When no less a pillar of the Waterford side than Tadhg de Búrca crumbled with injury in the first half of last year’s All-Ireland final against Limerick, Déise boss Liam Cahill had no hesitation in turning to youngster Daly.

He acquitted himself well, even as Limerick powered to a second All-Ireland hurling title in three seasons. Daly even dusted himself down to line out for the county’s U-20 hurlers just a couple of days later.

Nominated for the Young Hurler of the Year award, the Lismore man can expect to see more game-time this time around, particularly as de Búrca faces another lengthy period of recuperation.

Shane Bennett (Waterford)

Not a newcomer but certainly a welcome addition back into the Waterford squad.

In his training as an electrician, work took Bennett to Carlingford in Louth for a large part of 2020. That left him with little choice but to opt out of the Déise’s subsequent run to the All-Ireland final. However, the 2016 Young Hurler of the Year nominee is back in harness now.

Another string to Waterford’s bow in attack, Bennett’s return would come as a significant boost while Cahill will also keep an eye on the recovery of Pauric Mahony.

Expand Close Galway's Jack Canning. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Galway's Jack Canning. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jack Canning (Galway)

Comes with one of the most famous names in the game, but Canning is a talent in his own right.

Man of the match in the 2017 minor final where he banged in two goals, Canning is another who had his head turned by another sport. He had a spell in Australia where he played rugby, having also lined out for Roscrea in the Leinster Senior Schools Cup.

Back in harness now, Canning will likely see action alongside his uncle Joe Canning in 2021.

Expand Close Cathal O’Neill of Limerick. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cathal O’Neill of Limerick. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Cathal O’Neill (Limerick)

In the wake of last season’s All-Ireland hurling final, former Waterford star John Mullane name-checked O’Neill as one of the emerging talents in Limerick who can ensure the Treaty men stay at the top table for some time to come.

A brilliant forward, O’Neill turns 19 this year and, as such, is likely to be allowed to continue his development at age-grade hurling. However, the Crecora-Manister clubman is already a player Limerick supporters are excited about.

He hit 1-54 in his minor campaign in 2018 and was named as the Munster minor hurler of the year.

Given his age, and what’s ahead of him in the pecking order, he may have to be patient, but John Kiely looks to have a big talent coming through.

Expand Close Shane Barrett of Cork. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Barrett of Cork. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Shane Barrett (Cork)

2020 was a year of rapid progress for Barrett. He started it with the Cork U-20s but his form with them was enough to ensure he ended the year as part of Kieran Kingston’s senior squad.

He notched 0-5 as the Rebel County’s U-20s won their Munster final against Tipperary and made his senior debut in the qualifier victory against Dublin.

Cork might give youth its head in 2021 and Blarney man Barrett could be one of the beneficiaries of that policy.