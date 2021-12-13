The other three were unlucky to miss out, says Cian Lynch

There’s an air of menace about the graphic published last week revealing the PwC Hurling All-Stars.

Limerick’s dominance has been the subject of wide debate since they obliterated Cork on August 22. But here it was, expressed as a visual. Twelve green men among the best 15 of the season.

“Yeah, it is unbelievable really,” admits the pick of Limerick’s dozen, Cian Lynch. “It’s massive. The individual award itself is huge for each player in any county or code.

“It is kind of special to have the 12 lads and obviously the three boys were unfortunate to lose out too.

“But they are the bonuses at the end of the year, they are the extras. For ourselves we just want to keep driving on and enjoy the few weeks off.”

Regarding Lynch himself, it’s becoming difficult to appraise his standing in the game. Not just in a contemporary sense either.

His most recent success requires the use of confirmed greats like Henry Shefflin is necessary for comparison.

Lynch (pictured) isn’t just a multiple Hurler of the Year, like Shefflin, he was the overwhelming choice for this latest iteration of the gong.

“Growing up, I would have been idolising the likes of Henry Shefflin,” he says.

“Those Kilkenny and Tipperary teams from the noughties but, and I said it the other night, that while the award itself is huge and is a massive honour on an individual level, it is just a credit to everyone else, the team and panel, the backroom staff in Limerick because without every other player it would not be possible to reach those heights.”