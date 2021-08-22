| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The only appropriate reaction to Cian Lynch’s magic was to shed a tear and give thanks for being alive

Roy Curtis

Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrates with his mother Valerie Expand

Close

Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrates with his mother Valerie

Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrates with his mother Valerie

Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrates with his mother Valerie

A TEAM knocking at the door of eternity, one glazed by glistening, breathtaking, terrifying peak-of-their-power sheen, carried the ancient game to another universe of wonder.

Immune to gravity, soaring weightlessly to unreached dimensions, Limerick hurtled through the ozone.

Long before half-time, this jaw-dropping exhibition of power, touch, rhythm, efficiency, ferocity, selflessness, craft and carnivorous hunger had brought Cork – forlorn and broken – to the edge of ruin.

Related topics

Related Content

More On Limerick GAA

Most Watched

Privacy