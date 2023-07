There’s no place quite like home to bring a man back down to earth. Yesterday John Keenan was following the high of refereeing an All-Ireland hurling final, his first and last, with the more down-at-heel Bray Emmets versus Carnew in the Wicklow senior hurling championship. It was a short hop from his home in Aughrim to the venue, and he wasn’t expecting any red carpet on the way in.