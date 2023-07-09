‘The hurt will be at the back of our minds’ – TJ Reid gearing up for final rematch with Limerick

TJ Reid is bottling the hurt from last year’s narrow All-Ireland SHC final defeat as Kilkenny bid to exact revenge on Limerick when they meet again in the decider later this month.

The Kilkenny legend (35), led from the front once again as the Cats edged out Clare in a titanic semi-final, but he knows the scale of the task awaiting them against John Kiely’s four-in-a-row chasing Treaty.

“It’s motivation, of course. But that’s all it is. The hurt will be at the back of our minds. But it’s about going out to win the game. If we have any bit of bottle at all, any bit of pride, any bit of desire, that should give us the extra bit of energy we need,” Reid said.

“Because we need it – it’s going to take a great team to beat Limerick. They’re going for four-in-a-row and deservedly so. You saw them against Galway, cruising through the last 20 minutes of the game. We’re under no illusion.

“To beat this team, we’re going to have to be at 100, 110 per cent for the whole 75 minutes. At a flick of a switch, they can go from two-points down to 10-points up. We gave them a good game last year, but we lost. We’re looking forward to getting ourselves right for it now.”

Reid etched his place further into hurling’s record books with his 0-12 haul squeezing him past Patrick Horgan as the highest scorer in hurling championship history, but he was oblivious to the feat.

“Did I?” Reid wondered. “Ah, I see Hoggy is coming back next year! Obviously on a personal level, it’s great but it’s not about me. It’s about getting the victory for the team. It’s a nice achievement to have. But now it’s about getting the body right for two weeks’ time.”