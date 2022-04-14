The hurling minnows who find themselves constantly swimming with the sharks

The last time Westmeath hosted Kilkenny in Leinster senior hurling combat, in 2006, there was a party atmosphere around Mullingar for the visit of Brian Cody’s legends and also a provincial final place up for grabs, in theory.

In reality, it was never going to be anything but a routine win for a team containing such luminaries as JJ Delaney, Tommy Walsh, Eoin Larkin and Henry Shefflin.

Westmeath had got there by dint of a memorable ambush of Dublin – a game that became known as the Portlaoise ‘Puddlegate’ affair. The Lake County minnows duly avoided drowning, but their reward was a semi-final date with the sharks … and Kilkenny eventually cruised home by 14 points, 1-23 to 1-9.

Yet even that was seen as a home victory: Westmeath had easily beaten the bookies’ 22-point spread, while almost 7,000 had grabbed the chance to see King Henry in the flesh, then seek out his autograph afterwards.

Leinster battle resumes this Saturday evening as the provincial round-robin series returns for the first time since 2019, but it’s hard to conceive a crowd anywhere remotely close to the previous mark descending on TEG Cusack Park.

This is the age-old conundrum when mid-ranking hurling counties get a (usually fleeting) seat at the top table. Patient, incremental advances earn the right to be there. Then, far more quickly, they discover the chasm between tiers one and two as they fall back down to the latter.

And yet, according to retired Westmeath stalwart Brendan Murtagh, these are the very games that counties such as his badly need if they are to make sustainable progress. A classic Catch-22: you must stress-test yourself against the best, even if that batters your morale to breaking point.

“Westmeath need to be playing those top teams,” Murtagh maintains. “They need to be playing a higher standard of hurling and competing. I know we were beaten by 14 points that day (in 2006), but we competed for most of the match.”

Murtagh’s career in maroon straddled two full decades, finally ending in November 2020 after he’d answered an SOS for that year’s McDonagh Cup. He would have relished this week’s daunting challenge. “I’d just love to test myself against the top players. It should really be like that, for everyone,” he says.

“That day we played Kilkenny in the semi-final was a huge day for Westmeath hurling. And to beat Dublin … we weren’t very competitive up to that, let’s just put it that way. I think we’ve made good strides since then.”

That is reflected not just in last year’s McDonagh Cup success but in their recent dalliances with top-flight league hurling. But even this underlines the dilemma facing Westmeath – and to a lesser extent Laois – in this year’s Leinster round-robin series.

Under former boss Shane O’Brien, Westmeath played back-to-back seasons in Division 1 Group A. In 2020, they lost all five regulation rounds but stayed up after beating Carlow in a relegation play-off. Five more defeats last year (this time by a cumulative 106 points) were followed by a relegation play-off loss to Laois.

Delve deeper and you get a flavour of the challenge. An encouraging three-point defeat to Waterford in Walsh Park was sandwiched by two massacres – they lost to Galway by 30 points and Cork by 33.

Panel depth is always an issue, making consistency elusive. “When you are playing the bigger teams, you’re going to have to raise your standards and your efforts because you’re playing top-class hurlers,” says Murtagh.

“When you drop your standards, you’re looking at a 30-point plus beating, and the floodgates could open up on you very easily … it is a huge challenge to do it, week in, week out, but it’s something that they’re going to have to do now in the championship.”

Murtagh had been a Westmeath selector in 2019 and ’20. In the latter league, they had lost by just four points to a Cork team reliant on two Patrick Horgan penalties and a freakish Bill Cooper goal from distance.

“We nearly shocked Cork in Cusack Park that year – and Cork probably had that in the back of their minds when they met us last year,” he suggests. Cue a 7-27 to 0-15 mauling.

They had previously met in a 2019 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final: this time, Cork went point-crazy to win by 1-40 to 0-20.

Despite their travails against the elite, Murtagh views Saturday as a day to savour. Joe Fortune’s squad follow up with dates against Galway (away), Dublin and Wexford (home) and Laois (away), a game liable to decide championship demotion.

Back in 2006, he hurled with Derek McNicholas, who is still active, having started in Westmeath’s NHL Division 2A final victory over Down to secure an immediate return to Division 1. If age allowed, Murtagh would love to be still there alongside McNicholas.

“Training this week, I’d be buzzing,” he says. “If I was a player, I’d be just mad for action in Cusack Park. You’ve nothing to lose, everything to gain. That’s the way I’d look at it.”