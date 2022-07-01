The Hurler of the Year returns - Cian Lynch back in Limerick squad for All-Ireland semi-final

Cian Lynch injured his hamstring during Limerick's Munster campaign. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

CIAN Lynch is back in the Limerick squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Limerick’s win over Waterford in the second round of the Munster Championship, 10 weeks ago.

The reigning hurler of the year has been named on the Limerick bench for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final with Galway.

He’s joined there by Peter Casey, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in last year’s All-Ireland final.

There is just one change to John Kiely’s starting 15 from the Munster final win over Clare; Graeme Mulcahy replaces Cathal O’Neill.

LIMERICK (SH v Galway): N Quaid; S Finn, M Casey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.