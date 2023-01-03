| 8.2°C Dublin

‘The game has moved on’ – Tipperary great Eoin Kelly sees no issues with loyalty in his Waterford role

Eoin Kelly: 'Anything is seen as doable now' in inter-county coaching. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

Eoin Kelly devoted his life to playing with Tipperary and will go down as one of the county’s finest hurlers, so any question of loyalty over his role as Waterford coach under Davy Fitzgerald doesn’t get much air time.

I don’t think so. No, no, no,” Kelly says flatly. “If you go through counties that would have won All-Irelands with outside managers, in the football world as well. It’s a new challenge and the game has changed.

