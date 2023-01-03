‘The game has moved on’ – Tipperary great Eoin Kelly sees no issues with loyalty in his Waterford role

Eoin Kelly devoted his life to playing with Tipperary and will go down as one of the county’s finest hurlers, so any question of loyalty over his role as Waterford coach under Davy Fitzgerald doesn’t get much air time.

“I don’t think so. No, no, no,” Kelly says flatly. “If you go through counties that would have won All-Irelands with outside managers, in the football world as well. It’s a new challenge and the game has changed.

“Gone is the day that you maybe look at a player and think, ‘He was a good hurler, that lad played for the county, sure he’ll be the manager’. It’s moved on from that and you need to have a CV now with all of your experience. Like if you were going for any job interview.”

Having spent three years working with the Premier under Liam Sheedy (2019-2021), the thought of going elsewhere hadn’t really registered with him until Fitzgerald, his manager when he captained Limerick IT to Fitzgibbon Cup success in 2005, got him thinking.

“When you get the call, you’re thinking, ‘If you want to be involved, you kind of have to stay involved in the modern game now’, so I said, ‘Right’, and I chatted it out with him,” the six-time All-Star says.

“If you are out of it (coaching) for three, four, five years, it can move on. It is changing. It’s evolving and teams are analysing teams and that. You’d want to keep your finger on the pulse, I suppose.”

Proximity from his Mullinahone base to Waterford was a help, but the biggest thing that swung it for him was the potential of a Déise squad that has hit some serious heights in recent seasons.

“Waterford were and are a team that excited me. I enjoyed them the last couple of years, watching them, so I said, ‘They’re a good bunch of players’. You do your research and they’re a sound bunch of players,” he says.

“You’re just seeing now can you push them onto the next level when you’re involved with them. That’s the objective. Being involved in that elite level is kind of something that you miss when you’re not involved in it. I’m back into it now again.

“It’s something different for myself as well because all my life I knew nothing only coming out of the driveway, hitting the indicator left and heading for Thurles, like. So I probably had 25 or 30 years going in the Thurles direction, so the car could nearly drive itself.”

Heading back to Thurles again in the future and the bigger picture of one day being Tipp boss is also something that interests Kelly, with Waterford another learning curve on that journey home.

“That’s where you start (coach/selector), isn’t it?Then you see if the time is right. I’m still playing away with the club and that. When you’re playing, you’re saying, ‘Jeez, I won’t take on any management role because I’m playing’,” Kelly says of taking the Tipp hot seat at some stage.

“It’s coming to a close soon enough on the playing side, do you know what I mean? But, yeah, it’s definitely something that would interest you down the road.”

Tipperary will be in the opposite corner this evening, though, when the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League kicks off in Fraher Field with Kelly donning Waterford colours while Déise legend Tony Browne will in the blue and gold of Tipp.

That’s the first of three meetings between the counties this year – results and performances will determine whether they meet even more than that – but Kelly insists that “you have a job to do and you’re just focused on it, and that’s it”.

While it hasn’t been spoken of yet, trying to rectify Waterford’s woes in the Munster round-robin series is one of Kelly’s prime concerns heading into 2023 as he bids to get the 2020 All-Ireland finalists firing on all cylinders once again.

Last year, they went from world-beaters on their way to league glory before limping out of the championship in horrendous style and the 40-year-old would love to help them consistently reach their potential.

“I’ve seen them hitting their potential on certain days. I suppose it’s looking for that consistency in the championship that gets them to the latter stages. Waterford have had some brilliant days over the last three years, and that’s what excites me about them.

“The league final last year, the Kilkenny All-Ireland semi-final (2020). Limerick have been the obstacle, but they’ve been the obstacle for everyone. If you took Limerick out of the equation, all the teams are (similar). There’s not much between them.

“You’d put Waterford in that bracket. On their day, they’re as good as any team. It’s just to get it right at the right time. 2020 was a different championship, but they lost to Limerick in the All-Ireland final and the Munster final that year.

“In 2021, then Limerick beat them in the All-Ireland semi-final after a few good wins over Tipp in the quarter-final, Galway before that, so that’s the challenge. I’m trying to get into the nitty-gritty to see how we can make it better and make it work for Waterford.”