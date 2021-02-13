| 0.8°C Dublin

The football man revolutionising hurling - meet the quiet genius taking Limerick to new heights

Coach has amassed a glittering CV, but his thirst for knowledge means there’s plenty more still to come

Paul Kinnerk at home in Cratloe, Co Clare. Photo: Eamon Ward Expand

Michael Verney

Various images are often conjured up of Paul Kinnerk’s unique approach to coaching since he was hailed as the “mathematical genius” behind arguably the most successful period in the history of Clare hurling.

Some reckon he dissects the opposition using a blackboard and chalk, while others imagine his mind works similar to Dustin Hoffman’s during that iconic Rain Man scene where Raymond uses his genius to count cards and outsmart a Las Vegas casino.

Kinnerk is amused by such notions and the fuss around his mystique, but the legacy he has left on the inter-county scene over the last 11 years is nothing short of incredible. And all at the age of just 35.

