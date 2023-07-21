‘The excitement is unreal’ – Limerick hit by wave of Fantastic Four fever ahead of All-Ireland

‘It is the only thing that anyone is talking about in the entire county for weeks’

Limerick hurling fans Sally Ann Egleston and Kay Mulcaire from Isobel Boutique Adare, Co Limerick cheer on their team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final. Photo: Don Moloney

Ian Supple, Robyn Finn and Claire Keating - all Limerick hurling fans and staff at The Woodlands House Hotel, Adare, Co Limerick - cheer on their team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final. Photo: Don Moloney

The Adare village of Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon (30) is bracing itself for the Fantastic Four becoming the Fabulous Five.

The hurling-mad village was a sea of green-and-white GAA bunting as locals were adamant that the Treaty County would win their fifth All-Ireland crown in six years.

They could make history by becoming only the third side to capture a coveted four-in-a-row of MacCarthy Cups, joining Kilkenny and Cork in the roll of honour.

Even an injury scare involving Limerick’s Captain Fantastic – the first man to captain four sides to All Ireland hurling glory between 2018 and 2022 – failed to dent the conviction that the county will rewrite the sporting history books on Sunday.

A pre-match corporate fundraiser for Limerick GAA was a sell-out success in the Woodlands Hotel on Tuesday night – and tickets for the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, a repeat of the 2022 final, were like gold dust from Askeaton to Athlacca.

“The excitement is absolutely unreal,” admitted Conor Fitzgerald of the Woodlands Hotel.

“It is the only thing that anyone is talking about in the entire county for weeks.”

Conor is one of the lucky few to have a ticket for what many expect to prove a Croke Park classic.

But he has to travel immediately after the final whistle back to Adare to supervise preparations at the Woodlands for the Limerick team homecoming.

“They are travelling back to Limerick after the match and will have a private function with Limerick GAA here at the hotel. Fingers-crossed that it will be a celebration.”

Claire Keating from Croagh said it was wonderful to see everyone in the county getting caught up in the excitement.

“Everything is green-and-white across the county – there is bunting everywhere, flags from windows and people are wearing Limerick jerseys when they go out.”

Green-and-white bunting decorates villages and towns across Limerick – with even farmers getting in on the act by decorating silage bales in the county colours.

Such is the excitement that some vendors fear running out of green flags and bunting, with eleventh hour orders for supplies being placed with European and Asian suppliers.

Limerick hurling fans Sally Ann Egleston and Kay Mulcaire from Isobel Boutique Adare, Co Limerick cheer on their team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final. Photo: Don Moloney

Even tourists and overseas workers are getting match fever.

George Bridges is working in Ireland for his gap-year from Victoria in Australia – but admitted he will be cheering for Limerick on Sunday.

“I don’t think I have a choice,” he laughed.

Others have a personal reason to hope for a Limerick victory.

Ava Butler from Adare is a cousin of Declan Hannon and is convinced that Limerick will prove too strong for Kilkenny.

Siobhan O’Keeffe hails from Croagh and said everyone in Limerick realises they are living through a sporting golden era.

“The past few years have been incredible. The All Irelands have given the county an unbelievable lift. That’s why this team means so much to everyone in Limerick.”

John Joe O’Donoghue said people across Limerick were pinching themselves at the stunning achievements of John Kiely’s side.

“It’s a dream come true. Limerick didn’t win an All Ireland from 1973 to 2018 and there were some heartbreaking losses along the way.

“And then they win four in five years and maybe a fifth title on Sunday? It’s almost too good to be true.”

Traders are also doing their bit to pay tribute to the Treaty hurlers.

Adare boutique owner, Kay Mulcaire, had staff proudly wearing Limerick GAA jerseys as part of the match countdown.

“I won’t be at the match on Sunday –I would love to be there but I will be with my daughter in Kilkenny of all places,” she said.

Kay operates Isobel and Marc Cain boutiques in Adare and said the popular tourist village had been given an enormous morale boost from Limerick’s recent sporting successes, ranging from its all-conquering hurling team, to JP McManus and Adare Manor having secured the 2027 Ryder Cup.

“There is a great buzz around the village, the city and the entire county. It is wonderful to see people so proud of what the county side has achieved.”

Even blow-ins were allowing themselves to enjoy the match build-up.

Sally-Ann Egleston hails from Dunmore East in Waterford but has been living in Limerick for over 30 years.

“Of course I will be cheering for Limerick on Sunday,” she said.