Stephen Bennett, a firestorm of spark and glitter and prolific verve, scorches the spring earth like a blazing talent in a hurry to cross the last threshold to greatness.

Dessie Hutchinson exudes the menace of a thirsty vampire who has just picked up the scent of warm human blood.

Tadhg de Burca has for the second time faced down the perils of a torn ACL to furnish the blue-and-white knights with a figure of authoritative calm, one who can read the rhythms of the most frenetic contest like a book.

Austin Gleeson, on those days when he dips into his reservoir of genius to find something mind-bending and beautiful, remains the untouchable, mesmerizing Ozzie.

Patrick Curran is transforming the potential, which has long lurked in his game, into a glorious harvest of end product.

Carthach Daly brings a fast-moving, fearless surge of youthful adrenalin to the middle-third, a potentially devastating foil for the soon-to-return Jamie Barron.

Waterford, fuelled by a 63-year hunger, are moving with ravenous, homicidal, speed-of-light intent, a pacy team that is cultured in its touch, lethal in front of goal and primal in its hugely unsettling (for opponents) hunt-in-packs ferocity.

The nine-goal thunderhead in two knockout games that yielded a fourth league title not only announced Liam Cahill’s team as authentic All-Ireland contenders.

It changed the dial from a broadcast playing on a repeat reel on Hurling FM, the one stating that a Limerick three-in-a-row was inevitable as the morning sunrise or Jackie Tyrell’s latest no-sock Sunday Game fashion statement.

Limerick, even after their league no-show, remain strong favourites to maintain their Caesar-like imperium.

John Kiely will hope to again unveil that phenomenal package – size, on the edge physicality, depth, murderous artistry and proven big-game pedigree – at a teeming, fevered, suffocating and summer-expectant Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

But Waterford’s surge through the league has suggested that, regardless of Limerick’s eminence, the hurling championship will be less a coronation than an epic, and potentially unforgettable, fight to the final bell.

There was so much to like about the Déise’s swell of springtime excellence.

Notably, a 22-goal cloudburst of green flags in seven league games, nine in that torrential semi-final and final downpour that washed away Wexford and Cork.

Bennett’s offensive avalanche yielded a remarkable 8-51 in just five appearances, an average return of 15 points a game, that was almost four points per game clear of his closest pursuer across the top two divisions.

By way of comparison, Limerick – even if they were clearly undercooked and at half-speed for the greater part of the campaign – netted just six times in the NHL.

The Déise, combining a manic intensity with breakneck counter-attacking that creates a killing zone of space for alpha predators like Bennett and Hutchinson, blew both big names and form opponents away.

They won those two earlier referenced knockout games by a combined 25 points.

A 19-point demolition left Wexford, previously unbeaten and purring, as impotent as a car that had been put on blocks.

A week later the thrilling momentum Cork gained from a late semi-final rising against Kilkenny hit a Déise roadblock. Even without the normally vital presence of Gleeson and Barron, Waterford galloped over the horizon.

Earlier, in regular season play, they had run today’s opponents to a standstill – Tipp breathless, ten points adrift and psychologically wounded by the final whistle.

Cahill’s role in this impressive vein of form, one that has the Déise tribe dreamily imagining a summer of liberation, can hardly be overstated.

By recommitting after last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss, even as his native Tipp fluttered post-Liam Sheedy eyelashes in his direction, he enlarged Waterford, sent a storm-surge of belief through his panel of players.

That Cahill thought sufficiently of the Déise to walk away – for now at least – from what many believed was his managerial destiny sent a powerful message to Gleeson and Bennett and De Burca.

In an instant, the county found a powerful antidote to any despair that followed the August pancaking beneath the wheels of Limerick’s pitiless 18-wheel juggernaut.

In rejecting a return to a county where he had won All-Irelands as a player and hugely successful under-age coach, Cahill cemented bounds while sending spirits soaring.

Crucially, his powerful gesture demanded that players redouble their efforts to repay his fidelity.

With typical eloquence, the former Waterford helmsman Derek McGrath last week deployed Dr George Kohlreiser’s “Law of Reciprocity” to describe the desire among the players to reimburse Cahill for extending his allegiance.

It feels like a now-or-never watershed moment.

Bennett and Gleeson are 26, Barron is 28, De Burca, 27 and Hutchinson 25; their key men are at the intersection of accumulated experience and finely honed athleticism that tends to deliver peak-of-their-power performance.

The yawning chasm back to 1959’s most recent All-Ireland success – by far the longest of the leading contenders – has seen Waterford dubbed the Mayo of hurling.

As with Liam McHale, Willie Joe Padden, Keith Higgins and Andy Moran, so John Mullane, Ken McGrath, Dan Shanahan and Tony Browne saw stellar careers ebb away without the ultimate Celtic cross reward.

Limerick’s hurling hegemony is constructed on the foundations of sustained under-age success.

Sandwiched between the Shannonsiders’ U21 glories of 2015 and 2017, is Waterford’s own U-21 All-Ireland in 2016.

Gleeson, the Bennetts and Patrick Curran’s taste for the biggest prizes was sharpened by 2013’s minor All-Ireland. Winning is in their DNA.

Two months ago, Ballygunner, led by Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony, and courtesy of Harry Ruddle’s unimaginable buzzer-beating goal, landed an All-Ireland club title that was a reward for years of sustained high achievement.

The sense is of the stars aligning, of a team on the cusp of something immortal, one whose moment is approaching.

Cahill, with his decision to extend his term, delivered a message of resounding conviction.

The emphatic evidence of the early chapters of their 2022 story is that Waterford are happy to shoulder whatever expectation accompanies them.

And to embrace the weightiest summer voyage of their young lives.