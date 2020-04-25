| 4.2°C Dublin

The day of the short whistle

Jimmy Cooney’s error in the 1998 All-Ireland hurling semi-final replay sparked chaos as Offaly fans protested on the pitch demanding a rematch with Clare. It led to a Faithful revival and sent the Banner on a downward spiral

Fair play, replay: Referee Jimmy Cooney leaves the pitch having blown the final whistle several minutes early in the 1998 All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Michael Bond proposed a training session the following evening, only to encounter a contrarily indignant chorus. Offaly were still in the championship, but minds now needed recalibrating to the fact.

Gathered in a room in Lucan's Spa Hotel, they seemed only of a mind to argue. Johnny Pilkington declared it too soon after the flaring madness of the day. Michael Duignan pulled low across assorted shins, even reigniting an argument about playing gear they had been promised.

Maybe four hours earlier, a great lake of their supporters had come spilling onto the Croke Park field, chanting, "Replay, replay, replay!"