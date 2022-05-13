| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The day Dublin football’s All-Ireland-winning manager almost toppled hurling’s greatest

Brian Cody shakes hands with his Dublin counterpart Pat Gilroy after Kilkenny's victory over Dublin in the Leinster round-robin of 2018. Photo: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Brian Cody shakes hands with his Dublin counterpart Pat Gilroy after Kilkenny's victory over Dublin in the Leinster round-robin of 2018. Photo: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

Brian Cody shakes hands with his Dublin counterpart Pat Gilroy after Kilkenny's victory over Dublin in the Leinster round-robin of 2018. Photo: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

Brian Cody shakes hands with his Dublin counterpart Pat Gilroy after Kilkenny's victory over Dublin in the Leinster round-robin of 2018. Photo: Dáire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

Brian Cody had sampled most of life’s buffet by the time Kilkenny played their first game of the Leinster SHC round robin in 2018 but he’d have been forgiven for wondering what exactly awaited him behind the grey stone walls of Parnell Park that evening.

Mindful of their capacity to occasionally get it together for a season, Cody had generally treated Dublin with respectful caution.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy