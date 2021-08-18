On Sunday, Eoin Cadogan gets the chance to join one of the GAA’s most exclusive clubs.

Already an All-Ireland football winner from 2010, he’ll try and add the hurling equivalent on Sunday afternoon. After that, the likelihood is the books to that exclusive brotherhood will be shut forever.

The dual player has slowly been forced out of the picture. Where a dazzling array of talent was once enough to see a player courted by two codes, that is no longer the case. Rocketing preparation levels and a squeezing of the calendar means the once endangered species is all but extinct, certainly at the highest level. Even concentrating on one code for a couple of seasons before moving across to the other seems fanciful these days.

And with only a handful of counties competing at the upper echelons in both codes, the chances of winning Celtic Crosses in hurling and football in the same career might just end whenever Cadogan retires.

In that regard, Aidan Walsh knows the story. He’s been to the puppet show and he has seen the strings. He soldiered with the Douglas man for both the Cork footballers and hurlers, winning and losing together. They were both there in 2010 when they beat Down to claim Sam Maguire.

Walsh won an All-Star and the Young Footballer of the Year award while the final was Cadogan’s first championship start in football. And from there their careers followed a broadly similar path, sometimes moving from one squad to the other and, in 2014, even trying to play both.

Even then, seven years ago and with two managers willing to accommodate them (as well as Damien Cahalane), it was a bridge too far.

“Jimmy (Barry-Murphy) just rang and said we’d love to have you in. Conor (Counihan) had left (the footballers) and Brian Cuthbert had come in and I laid it out. I was in DCU in 2013 and I left there to come back to CIT and had I stayed in Dublin I wouldn’t have done it.

“JBM, with his background, was OK with the dual thing and Brian was OK with it too so it went from there.

“But after ’14 I said I’d never do it again. Because I never realised the effect it had on the group, when you are doing 50 per cent of the training and you are playing and fellas are doing 100 per cent of the training and they are not playing and it can create a bad vibe that way.

“And I know now it would never work out in the latter stages of the championship. In ’14 we had Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-final and we lost.

“And just a week or two after we’d Tipp in the semi-final of the hurling and my body was just so wrecked from trying to keep both of them going. I was playing midfield with both, playing one is hard enough never mind the two so I found it very hard to prepare for the Tipp game.

“I was just burning the candle too much for that stage of championship where you need to be at your very, very best.”

At times across the 2010s, and with a football medal already secured, they looked ready to make an assault at a hurling crown, but it never arrived. As luck would have it, could it arrive at a time when Cork are in the midst of an unfamiliar stretch without Liam

MacCarthy wintering by the Lee? Should they fail to win this year, the wait will stretch to 17 years, the longest in their history.

Others such as Con O’Callaghan and perhaps Dáithí Burke might be in a position to try win both but they’d need a lot to fall their way. So Cadogan’s attempt on Sunday may prove to be the last.

The next generation are less likely to try and mix and match. Even though Cork underage teams still sometimes have dual players, Walsh believes the days of pursuing both, even in the way he and Cadogan have, is all but over.

“I couldn’t see it happening to be honest the way it is going. And I think it is going to be a younger man’s game too the way it’s going, so careers will be shorter. In the next five to 10 years I think the length of the average career will be shorter because it is so full-on. The commitment you’ve to give is frightening.

“And I suppose myself and Eoin were lucky. We won an All-Ireland when we were young, I was 20 and I think he was 22 so that gives you a good few years where if the opportunity comes up of going hurling then you’d the chance to do it (win both).

“But in a sense too if Cork football stayed where it was in the top two or three in the country then personally I don’t think I would have left. Maybe that was another reason the opportunity came about. In my opinion I don’t see it happening again.”

For Walsh, to prosper at one, the other has to suffer, even at club level.

“Even in the club we have a full overlap with hurling and football. We’re senior hurling and premier intermediate football, we lost the county final two weeks ago from 2020, but we’re only giving half the time versus other teams. And when you get to the top levels and to get the most out of it you need to be able to give it 100pc. Eventually it catches up with you, you might win a few games but it will catch up with you.”

The physical demands of pursuing hurling and football take their toll too. Walsh recalls that at one stage in his teen years he served 19 different teams across hurling and football. His body is feeling the pinch now.

This week, there’s been back spasms while towards the end of his career he was picking up little issues here and there. A result, he feels, of trying to do too much too soon.

Last winter he got the call telling him he was no longer required by Cork. And even if he feels he could have added something to the Rebels for 2021, there’s an understanding too that time ticks on, regardless.

Read More

“I’m not going to lie, it has been difficult (watching Cork’s run to the All-Ireland final). Like I said, I felt like I had more to give and I knew if I got my body right I could contribute but the management have tough decisions to make and Cork are lucky enough to have a conveyor of players coming through and you have to give them their chance too. You have to weed out the older fellas and bring in the younger fellas.

“Last year I picked up a few niggles again with my quad – things just didn’t fall into place.

“But I’ve been watching the game and I support the lads 100pc. And it’s my first year to give Kanturk 100pc and I have really enjoyed it and I’m playing a lot better so when one door closes another opens.”