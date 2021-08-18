| 15.1°C Dublin

‘The commitment you’ve to give is frightening’ – Cork’s Eoin Cadogan is now the one remaining dual in the crown

Douglas man may be the last to get chance to join one of the GAA's most exclusive clubs

Cork's Eoin Cadogan and Limerick's Aaron Gillane during the 2019 Munster SHC Round 2 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Cork's Eoin Cadogan and Limerick's Aaron Gillane during the 2019 Munster SHC Round 2 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

On Sunday, Eoin Cadogan gets the chance to join one of the GAA’s most exclusive clubs.

Already an All-Ireland football winner from 2010, he’ll try and add the hurling equivalent on Sunday afternoon. After that, the likelihood is the books to that exclusive brotherhood will be shut forever.

The dual player has slowly been forced out of the picture. Where a dazzling array of talent was once enough to see a player courted by two codes, that is no longer the case. Rocketing preparation levels and a squeezing of the calendar means the once endangered species is all but extinct, certainly at the highest level. Even concentrating on one code for a couple of seasons before moving across to the other seems fanciful these days.

