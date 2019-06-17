The Leinster and Munster round robin games ended in dramatic fashion this weekend and gave us an insight into how the hurling championship will unfold as we head towards the All-Ireland series.

The clashes we can expect in the hurling championship as provincial finalists and third-placed teams confirmed

Galway were knocked out of the championship on scoring difference thanks to the most unlikely permutation coming to pass, a Dublin win and a draw in Wexford Park.

Dublin were level on scoring difference with Galway, but their triumph in Parnell Park saw them overtake Galway into third-position with all four teams on five points.

Cork held on for third-place in Munster thanks to Tipperary doing them a favour, as their defeat to Clare combined with a Limerick win would have seen them bow out of the championship on head-to-head with the Banner

The Munster provincial final will see Limerick and Tipperary do battle again, while Wexford and Kilkenny will decide who will be the kings of Leinster following their dramatic draw.

As Dublin and Cork finished third in their respective provinces, they await the result of the Joe McDonagh Cup final to determine who will face them in a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final.

The preliminary quarter-finals will see Dublin play the winners of Laois and Westmeath with John Meyler's Rebels facing the runner-up of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Laois are undefeated in the competition, so it is likely that they will face Mattie Kenny's side, but the fact that Westmeath earned a draw against Eddie Brennan's side means we must wait until the 30th of June to know the true match-ups.

The All-Ireland quarter-finals will see the Leinster final runner-up play either Cork or the runner-up of the Joe McDonagh Cup, while the defeated Munster finalists will face off against Dublin or the Joe McDonagh Cup winners.

The Leinster Champions will play the Munster runner-up or the quarter-final winner, while the Munster Champions will play the Leinster runner-up or the quarter final winner.

Due to the structure of the championship the provincial finalist can only meet again in an All-Ireland final, which also assures that Dublin and Cork can only meet in an All-Ireland final.

Below are how the two sides of the All-Ireland series look:

Joe McDonagh Cup final 30/6/19

Laois vs Westmeath

Leinster final 30/6/19

Kilkenny vs Wexford

Munster final 30/6/19

Tipperary vs Limerick

All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-finals 6-7/7/19

Dublin vs Laois/Westmeath winners

Cork vs Laois/Westmeath losers

All-Ireland Quarter-finals 13-14/7/19

Kilkenny/Wexford losers vs Cork/Laois/Westmeath

Tipperary/Limerick losers vs Dublin/Laois/Westmeath

All-Ireland Semi-finals 27-28/7/19

Kilkenny/Wexford winners vs Tipperary/Limerick/Dublin/Laois/Westmeath

Tipperary/Limerick winners vs Kilkenny/Wexford/Cork/Laois/Westmeath

All-Ireland Final 18/8/19

Kilkenny/Wexford/Tipperary/Limerick/Dublin/Laois/Westmeath vs Tipperary/Limerick/Kilkenny/Wexford/Cork/Laois/Westmeath

Online Editors