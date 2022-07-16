The child of a football village, John Kiely is building a hurling legacy that will go down in history

He grew up in a place with a predetermined story, the son of publicans for whom Limerick’s calloused hurling status could never dim the light of summer.

Galbally was and is a football village, but Galtee House became a popular watering hole in the ’80s for Tipperary or Cork supporters, floating home from Munster hurling finals and belting out anthems that were essentially claims of their place in the world, their territory.

Tom and Breda Kiely ran a welcoming house that, on occasion, even had the Tipp team bus pull in on its way back from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, “to rub it into us”, as John recalled in 2017.

In Galbally, a boy grew up surrounded.

His first class on his first day in Abbey CBS secondary school in Tipperary Town was Irish, the teacher a certain Nicky English. By Kiely’s late teens, Tipp and Limerick didn’t so much feel a rivalry, as an understanding. Because just as ‘Babs’ Keating got an elegant young Tipp team firing, Limerick found a proclivity for trouble.

In four Munster Championship meetings between ’88 and ’91, Tipp won each time, twice against teams in green depleted by a red card. No matter, John Kiely’s enduring passion was always to be a Limerick senior hurler.

And up to a point, he became one.

As a player, he is remembered warmly but without extravagant rhetoric, the consensus being that he emptied himself in pursuit of a level maybe just marginally out of reach.

He played Fitzgibbon hurling with UCC under Canon O’Brien, sharing a house in Cork with former Limerick star Damien Quigley at the time. A corner-back, he was also a satellite figure in Tom Ryan’s Limerick squad beaten in the All-Ireland finals of ’94 and ’96, before being cut adrift much to his dismay in ’97.

Members of that squad identify intensity and self-confidence as signature hallmarks of Kiely’s hurling profile but remember too someone always moving in an uncomfortably high gear at that level. Never cruising.

And socially he was the antithesis of the wise, considered figure now so familiar to the national audience. In an interview with Denis Walsh two years ago, former county man Pat Heffernan reflected: “John is a fella that’s lived. He was a bit of a tearaway one time, had the craic, drank porter and sang songs and lived life you know. He wasn’t averse to any of that.”

But hurling always took Kiely to the borders of obsession.

Despite the conventional leeway inter-county managers afforded their Fitzgibbon players during a college hurling season, he would make a point of travelling up and down from Cork for Limerick training while team-mates availed of an option to rest.

Quigley, UCC captain at the time, recalls in Henry Martin’s book Unlimited Heartbreak, “I was laughing at him. I thought he was f*****g mad, up and down training all the time with Limerick and UCC.

“I was training so much with the college that I couldn’t even get my head around it. When the Limerick selectors asked me, I didn’t even join them straight away. I told them I would wait until the Fitzgibbon was over. Combining it would have been madness anyway.

“I don’t know how Kiely managed to combine them, he was mad anyway, but he loved it in fairness, loved going up and down. I couldn’t have done what he did anyway.”

For all that ‘madness’, Kiely captained Galbally to a junior ‘B’ county title in the mid-’90s before the club committed their hurling resources to neighbours Garryspillane with whom, in time, he would become a stalwart county title-winning player. Through that time, he represented Limerick at U-21 and senior level in hurling and football.

Whatever juice there was to be squeezed from his talent, Kiely made sure to squeeze it. And there is the faint air of vocation about the circumstances of his subsequent immersion into the coaching firmament of Limerick hurling.

He has previously spoken of the embarrassment felt at a 24-point annihilation against Tipperary in the ’09 All-Ireland semi-final, recalling in a 2017 interview: “For some strange reason I turned around at the top of the steps and looked out over the pitch. And I said to myself, ‘I’m going to do something to try and make sure this doesn’t happen again!’”

The following day he put a call in to then county chairman Liam Lenihan, volunteering his services “at any level”.

Within two years, he was a selector for Limerick U-21s’ Munster Championship win and, by 2013, had become a part of John Allen’s backroom team as the county’s seniors took provincial glory for the first time in 17 years.

In 2015, he then managed the Limerick U-21s to All Ireland glory before taking the senior job following TJ Ryan’s departure one year later.

Maybe in fantasy, he made that call to Lenihan out of an understanding that Limerick hurling had something the rest of us just couldn’t see. Something bound up and just waiting to be freed. Except, of course, it didn’t.

What changed would, by necessity, be processed and incremental and informed by an understanding that nothing organic could be grown from the granite of neglect. The voids of Limerick’s summers could be traced back to how they identified young hurlers and what nurturing would follow.

Or, more pertinently, how they didn’t.

The county’s modern success hasn’t come from an evangelist’s energy then. It has come from the physical and psychological education of academy work and the volunteerism of an army of old hurling soldiers determined that the flawed, hit-and-hope environment they themselves endured wouldn’t be revisited on future generations.

No question, Kiely came armed with specific tools that have been pivotal to that revolution.

As principal of Abbey CBS for the last nine years and after two decades spent there as a teacher, his natural empathy for a younger generation arms him with the ability to see beyond human frailties and mistakes. Or maybe more pertinently, to forgive them.

He has been decisive in dealing with a couple of high-profile breakdowns of discipline within the Limerick squad without allowing either to gather much oxygen in a public forum.

In 2017, speaking at a Club Limerick event shortly before his first championship game as Limerick manager, he all but prophesised as much, suggesting: “You have to enjoy working with young fellas. That experience of 20 years in schools is serving me well, to understand them, to be tolerant of them, to encourage them, to nurture them, to accept their failings and to keep forgiving because what they need are chances and they will learn from experiences and learn every day they go out.

“They will learn from defeats and learn from belts they get and that’s all part of growing as a player for a young person.”

That persona hasn’t always found the perfect tenor, mind.

In 2018, within minutes of Limerick’s extra-time All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Cork, Kiely arrived to the media auditorium with the demeanour of a drill sergeant.

Threatening to “shut everything down” if any of his players found themselves fielding phone calls from journalists in the final build-up, he sounded hopelessly out of touch with the modern media working (or, more accurately, non-working) arrangements now commonplace at inter-county level.

Many of his audience that evening would have been significantly older than Kiely, yet found themselves being lectured like Inter Cert students.

He has spoken since of regretting that outburst, explaining that it was driven only by a desire to see the team avoid the kind of distractions that, anecdotally, undermined the performance of last Limerick team to reach hurling’s biggest day, the ’07 team duly trounced by Kilkenny.

“That was just my way of trying to set out our stall in that regard,” he revealed. “Not only to the media, but for our own players to understand the priorities for us. I should have been able to do it better.”

He’d been no dream, superstar appointment and, for a time, Kiely wouldn’t have been deaf to the low thunder of grumbles on the terraces..

When Limerick lost a Munster senior hurling league tie to Cork by 21 points at the Gaelic Grounds in February 2017, Kiely railed publicly against a section of the Limerick crowd he deemed “extremely abusive” of his players, suggesting frankly “we would rather they stayed away”.

And his team, of course, lost both of their championship games that year, beaten by Clare in Munster, then Kilkenny in an All-Ireland qualifier. They were still a Division 1B team in the league. By year’s end, Limerick had lost half of the 14 games they played, their championship record between 2015-’17 now registering as three wins in nine games, two of those victories against Westmeath.

So where did this come from?

Only Brian Cody’s Kilkenny have beaten Kiely’s Limerick in a knockout championship game for five calendar years, and they’ve done it twice. The 2019 defeat is regarded by some as an aberration of sorts, the price of carelessness. Two years earlier, Kiely was simply changing the guard.

But of the team squeezed out that night in Nowlan Park, Nickie Quaid, Seán Finn, Mike Casey, Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Darragh O’Donovan, Kyle Hayes, Peter Casey, Gearóid Hegarty, Barry Nash, Tom Morrissey and Graeme Mulcahy got game-time. Diarmaid Byrnes and William O’Donoghue would have but for injuries.

“Moral victories are no use whatsoever,” he told a few of us in the dressing-room tunnel that evening.

Limerick were getting serious and John Kiely knew it.