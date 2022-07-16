| 12.4°C Dublin

The child of a football village, John Kiely is building a hurling legacy that will go down in history

John Kiely has previously spoken of the embarrassment felt at a 24-point annihilation for Limerick against Tipperary in the ’09 All-Ireland semi-final. Photo: Sportsfile

Vincent Hogan

He grew up in a place with a predetermined story, the son of publicans for whom Limerick’s calloused hurling status could never dim the light of summer.

Galbally was and is a football village, but Galtee House became a popular watering hole in the ’80s for Tipperary or Cork supporters, floating home from Munster hurling finals and belting out anthems that were essentially claims of their place in the world, their territory.

