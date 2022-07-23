The Brian Cody years: Kilkenny’s trophy-laden 24 years under managerial maestro

A year-by-year look at Brian Cody’s time as Kilkenny senior hurling manager.

1998 - takes over as Kilkenny manager from Kevin Fennelly

1999 - loses first All-Ireland final to Cork by a point

2000 - wins first All-Ireland senior title with an emphatic win over Offaly

2001 - 'bullied' out of an All-Ireland semi-final by Galway

2002 - reclaims All-Ireland title against Clare and follows up with successful defence in 2003

2004 - loses first Leinster Championship match to Wexford, denied All-Ireland three-in-a-row by Cork in the final. Changes backroom, bringing in in Martin Fogarty and Michael Dempsey, All-Ireland U-21 winning management team

2005 - another All-Ireland semi-final loss to Galway and serious consideration given in the aftermath to stepping down

2006 - All-Ireland winners again, this time denying Cork their three-in-a-row

2007 - another All-Ireland back-to-back as Limerick are ruthlessly dealt with

2008 - a first three-in-a-row for Cody and first in almost 90 years for Kilkenny with their biggest final win over Waterford

2009 - a late surge against Tipperary completes four-in-a-row

2010 - Kilkenny fall short of an unprecedented five-in-a-row, losing to Tipperary. Their preparations are overshadowed by a cruciate tear sustained by Henry Shefflin who limps out of the final

2011 - an eighth All-Ireland title and payback for Tipperary, followed by a successful defence against Galway 12 months later, having lost to them in Leinster

2013 - a third Leinster loss and first to Dublin and an All-Ireland exit to Cork in the quarter-final. Cody also missed part of the season due to a cardiac issue but was back on the sideline for championship

2014 - another All-Ireland title, a second in three years after a replay, this time against Tipperary. Cody avoids a two-month ban for criticism of drawn game referee Barry Kelly

2015 - an 11th and last All-Ireland title, Galway beaten again

2016 - three-in-a-row denied for a third time on his watch, this time by Tipperary

2017 - earliest exit in 24 years to Waterford in the qualifiers. Only time not to make quarter-finals at least

2018 - a league final win over Tipperary signals a new team coming. Limerick end their championship hopes in a quarter-final

2019 - their heaviest All-Ireland final loss, 14 points, after Richie Hogan is red carded against Tipperary

2020 - an All-Ireland semi-final loss to Waterford hits hard, while another semi-final exit to Cork 12 months later leaves doubts about the team and his own future

2022 - a 24th year takes him one beyond Sean Boylan's 23-year term in Meath and a third successive Leinster title after three years without one. A two-point All-Ireland final defeat to Limerick sees them throw everything at it, his cue to depart