The accidental hero of Clare hurling: Stephen McNamara on Mike Mac, the Loughnane years and his return to Ennis

The phone rang repeatedly in Tony Honan’s antiques shop in Ennis over a period of weeks in 1994, the caller looking to speak to the young man working there. “He absolutely harassed me,” says Stephen McNamara.

His stalker, Mike McNamara, then managing the county under 21 hurling team, saw potential in the Éire Óg forward. And he saw that he needed persuasion.

“And one Saturday Tony was sick of answering the phone, he got me to go down and answer it. I said (to Mike Mac), ‘Ok, I will turn up but don’t be annoying me any more after it’. And there was a trial game below in the ’Bridge and it went ok and we were playing Kerry a month after and that was it.”

McNamara’s only previous county hurling involvement had been with the Clare minors when he had displayed a streak of independence by opting off the panel ahead of a Munster semi-final because he felt there was no point in literally making up the numbers. In the quarter-final he’d been given a number 26 jersey. Football vied for his affections. In 1994 he was part of a Faughs team, an amalgamation of Éire Óg and Doora-Barefield, that won the senior football championship.

His uncle, Ger Power, won eight All-Ireland medals with Kerry, and in ’94 McNamara was part of John Maughan’s senior football panel. But his most famous kicked goal for a county team would come the following year in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final, against Galway. How he came to be part of that remarkable odyssey 25 years ago is largely down to Mike Mac.

The Clare under 21s defeated Kerry, then Cork, before losing the final by a goal to Waterford in Fermoy. “I had a good campaign. And then Mike asked if I would play senior hurling. I wasn’t sure. I had to have an operation on my knee in the winter of ’94 and I didn’t really want to go back after. Clare were winning their NHL games before Christmas and into ’95 they were still winning.”

Fast forward to the day of the National Hurling League semi-final in late April ’95, when Clare defeated Waterford in Thurles. “I was in Derek Browne’s pub in Nenagh, having a few pints and he (Mike Mac) walked in the door and spotted me at the counter. He said, ‘Are you going training? Where have you been?’ I said, ‘Ah sure you are going so well, I am not going back, I’ll wait until next year’. He said, ‘We are training tomorrow night, you are training, that’s the end of it’.”

Éire Óg had football training the same evening so he arrived with his hurleys, made his excuses and hopped a wall to join the Clare hurlers in St Flannan’s. “I got fair slagging for that (laughs). I kind of missed all the hard (training) work in ’95.”

Normality did not have a good summer. Clare had been traumatised in successive Munster hurling finals, and in the ’95 League final against Kilkenny they capitulated again.

When they faced Cork in the Munster semi-final, McNamara was sprung from the bench in the second half. “I hit five of the most glorious wides you’d ever hit,” he laughs now.

“In fairness to (Ger) Loughnane, I remember after the game him saying, You are totally different to what we’ve had before because most lads would have stopped shooting after two — you just kept shooting. But like I hadn’t the hurling done. I was there four or five weeks. It would never happen now.”

Clare, often dismissed as a winter team, needed a summer game and hard ground hurlers and McNamara had scorching pace, a natural cockiness and an eye for goal. In that Munster under 21 championship he left his mark, notably in the final against Waterford with five points from play out of a Clare total of 0-12.

“I don’t know, he (Mike Mac) must have seen me somewhere, I don’t know where it came out of. I was playing football, happy enough, I didn’t even think about hurling. That under 21 hurling, I didn’t see it coming, it came out of the blue. Then it took off.”

The next year he stepped away from the football, with John O’Keeffe having taken over from Maughan and suggesting he should focus on one, not pressurising him either way.

He thinks back now to that time when the hunger for a provincial hurling title was almost pathological, mixed with the terror of further failure.

The under 21 team that lost to Waterford had players who would be pillars of two All-Ireland senior wins in the following three years, unfathomable at the time. A few more had lost a Munster under 21 final to Waterford in ’92. And what followed was as illogical as Stephen McNamara being in the thick of it had he been left to his own devices.

“He is the whole reason I was involved,” he says of his tormentor. “I would never have played only for Mike Mac.”

* * * * *

After spending around ten years working in Dublin, Stephen McNamara is back living in Ennis and part of the management team looking after the Éire Óg senior football team.

He was always going to move back down eventually, but that decision was hastened by the tragic loss of his brother Eugene in 2016. On St Stephen’s Day they hold a memorial tournament at the club in Eugene’s honour.

The second year John Leahy came down to do the presentations. McNamara has got to know him over the years and developed a friendship and Leahy didn’t have to be asked twice. After his brother’s loss, the GAA was not found wanting in providing support to the family.

Those connections are valued by McNamara more than medals. The players from those years meet up annually for golf and some drinks, although the current pandemic has put paid to a 25th anniversary dinner and cast doubt over the parade of the silver jubilee team at the All-Ireland hurling final. Most of the players remain in Clare.

“You realise how much in common you had, it’s like you have never been away,” McNamara says of their reunions. “I remember we were in Portlaoise one year (2009).

"We were up at eight or nine in the morning and the golf course was fog-bound. We ended up going out very early, drinking. And Ireland played South Africa in a November Test and they actually beat them and it was another foggy one and I would say a lot of us were well foggy by the end of that game (laughs).

"There were lads going to bed early and regrouping later in the evening and stuff like that. It was a very enjoyable day.”

By then McNamara was based in Dublin, working for AIB. “Since I’ve come home I am bumping into more and more lads at matches. If Kilmaley are playing you’re going to bump into Conor Clancy. Michael O’Halloran is heavily involved in underage in Sixmilebridge. Jamesie (O’Connor) and Seánie (McMahon) would be involved in Barefield. You’d meet the lads in Clarecastle.

“I bumped into Liam Doyle two years ago in St Flannan’s, his daughter was playing camogie with Bodyke. I met him there while I was walking near the pitch and noticed there was a game on.

"I met Doyler and sure we were both yakking away for ages. We both have rheumatoid arthritis. He was suffering badly at the time, we were chatting about that, bouncing off each other. So we have one thing in common out of it (laughs).”

The condition has him on regular medication and prone to spells of chronic discomfort and pain. “I’d be crippled for a couple of weeks at a time and I would’t be able to move or get out of bed or work or do anything. It’s an underlying condition that with Covid-19 going on at the moment and the medication I would be taking means I would be one of the ones at risk.”

McNamara became an inter-county hurler nearly in spite of himself. A grandson of the Limerick hurling legend Jackie Power, he came into the Éire Óg senior panel at 17 and took a couple of years to nail a place.

Having come on that day in 1995 against Cork, he then started the Munster senior final. Limerick were roaring favourites. In a tense, tight first half he picked up a ball around 45 metres from the goal and went on a run.

He released to Conor Clancy and a penalty resulted. Davy Fitzgerald ran the length of the field to score the game’s only goal, one of the seminal moments in a revolutionary year. That win changed everything. Nothing would ever be the same again.

“The memory I have most is of being on the bus after the ’95 Munster final, I think we went down to the Anner Hotel for a bite to eat afterwards,” he says. “Everyone was on a high. It was like, what do we do next? Ger went in behind the counter and I think he got 20 cases of beer and said, ‘Lads drink away there, this is going to be it for a while’.

“The sing-song started on the way back. Brian Lohan sang. Loughnane did ‘Waltzing Matilda’. There were a few other songs. I think I did an Oasis one. I think we were in the Queens (hotel) till seven or eight in the morning, a few of us. Out then for the breakfast and on to a bus straight away again and out around Tulla and Kilkishen and Crusheen, all these places.”

* * * * *

In the Munster semi-final two years later, McNamara’s stunning goal broke Cork’s heroic resistance. Injury hampered him later in the season and he played no part in the All-Ireland semi-final or final. Then he decided he needed a year out. He missed all of ’98 and returned in ’99 for one final season, scoring a goal in his last appearance, the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

He’d often meet players now who tell him how much they miss it still. He doesn’t feel that. “I’ll put it to you this way,” he says. “I never lost a night’s sleep over it. Never. I never lost a night’s sleep over a game of hurling, over starting or not starting. Jesus no. It wouldn’t bother me.”

The decision to take a year out in his prime wasn’t a difficult one for him. “I had enough. I wasn’t enjoying it any more. I just felt we were training morning, noon and night and the crack was gone out of it. I had a lot of mates who had gone to the States and gone here and gone there and I found that all I was doing was living out of a gear bag. I thought: I’ve two All-Irelands and two Munsters, what more do I want?”

In his absence, Clare retained the Munster title after an ill-tempered draw and replay against Waterford, and their hopes of a third All-Ireland ended in defeat to Offaly. McNamara became a follower, watched matches from the terraces, drank pints the night before the games in Dublin. Went back to a normal existence without thinking of the consequences.

“My mother’s view would be, ‘sure if that’s what you want that’s what you want, don’t worry about it’ — it’s only a game. Once I had my job and my house, I could go off and enjoy life. I didn’t even have to think about it, it’s only an amateur sport like, I am not getting paid for it. If you are not enjoying it why would you stay doing it?”

He tells a story of the day they won the Munster title in Thurles in ’95. His younger twin brothers David and Eugene, were hitching their way to the Willie Clancy festival in Miltown Malbay.

“They were on the road to Miltown, past Inagh, and I was after getting hauled down for the penalty for Fitzy’s goal and this fella is driving them along and the game is on the radio and you hear the penalty being awarded. The driver goes, ‘that fella is from town isn’t he’? ‘Yeah’, the lads say, ‘that’s our brother’. Yer man nearly crashed the car and said, ‘What the fuck are ye doing here?’

“But that’s the way they were. They were mad about it but they were mad about life as well. They didn’t miss any match after that, but it was a great one to slag them about. They could have kept it hidden, told no one the story but they had no problem telling anyone the story. So when Willie Clancy comes up I think of him.”

* * * * *

His brother Eugene died in November, 2016, after being struck by a car driven at speed while out walking in Ennis. The driver was found to be over the legal drink driving limit and has since been jailed. Eugene was 42 and involved in Éire Óg all his life. The tournament they run in his memory is split, half and half, between hurling and football. The over 40s get double credit if they score.

“You are telling David Reidy, ‘No David, I will take this free, it’s worth two points to me, it’s only worth a point to you’,” McNamara explains giddily.

He was in bed, around one in the morning, when his younger brother Barry phoned with the news to say Eugene had been in an accident. He drove straight down to the hospital in Limerick.

“We were told he was never going to come out of it. My parents were in Fuerteventura. I’ve a very good friend in Dublin called Stephen Doyle who picked them up at the airport around five on a Friday evening, you know what Dublin traffic is like at that time, and he’d to drive them all the way down to Limerick.

Stuck in traffic on the M50 and he’d only met my parents three or four times . . . Jesus I don’t know how he did it.”

He knew Doyle through his time coaching Faughs while living in Dublin. “The GAA people were unbelievable to me, the GAA family is unbelievable. I met all my teammates from ’95 that day of the funeral. It is not the way you want to meet them. The GAA, at times you’d be thick with it, and fighting with it, but at the end of the day it defines you. The very first lad at the funeral had a Glen Rovers top on.”

He went back to Dublin before returning to settle in Ennis two years ago. “I’d good friends in Dublin, they’d take you out for a pint and look after you. People in work were very good to me. And you take it day by day but, ah, you never get over it. You just learn to live with it.”

He became involved with the senior footballers in Éire Óg and with another group of long-time friends he helped the junior hurlers win a championship.

“I was always going to come home at some stage but when that happened I was never going to stay above. He was a year younger than me and very close to my parents. The other two brothers are married, he and I weren’t married. He was 42. He was just out walking.”

Since Eugene’s death, his brothers David and Barry have had children which has helped bring some joy back to the family. In his job in the financial solutions department with AIB, McNamara has seen the impact of recession, restructuring debts to help people out of difficult situations.

“Some people have gone through horrific times and you get to live a lot of that. You see the financial ups and downs that people have been through. Hardships and unfortunately suicides.

"It can be a very tough job to be in, but it can be very fulfilling as well if you can help people to get back up on their feet again. It gives you a different outlook on life when you see how people are struggling.”

The end with Clare came for McNamara in ’99, Having scored the goal against Kilkenny he was sent off for a late challenge. He had recovered his appetite, loved hurling again, but his groins were in poor condition and hastened his inter-county retirement.

“I came back and we played Laois in a game over in the (Cusack) Park and I got a crack on my ankle. And I just said, ‘Ah here, I’m not playing anymore’. It was early 2000. Kilkenny was the last game. I was 27.”

There is a long discussion on Clare’s failure to build on the 2013 All-Ireland win and considerable underage success.

But since the team he was part of won what it did, all their problems have become first world. In the 25 years there’s been three senior All-Irelands, four under 21s and one minor.

If the driver who gave Eugene and David a lift to the Willie Clancy festival in 1995 had forecast that bounty, while Stephen was breaking a sweat in Thurles, they’d have thought him mad. Everything was about to change. Everything.