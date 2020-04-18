| 6.6°C Dublin

The accidental hero of Clare hurling: Stephen McNamara on Mike Mac, the Loughnane years and his return to Ennis

Stephen McNamara at home in Ennis , Co Clare this week. Photograph by Eamon Ward Expand

Stephen McNamara at home in Ennis , Co Clare this week. Photograph by Eamon Ward

The phone rang repeatedly in Tony Honan’s antiques shop in Ennis over a period of weeks in 1994, the caller looking to speak to the young man working there. “He absolutely harassed me,” says Stephen McNamara.

His stalker, Mike McNamara, then managing the county under 21 hurling team, saw potential in the Éire Óg forward. And he saw that he needed persuasion.

“And one Saturday Tony was sick of answering the phone, he got me to go down and answer it. I said (to Mike Mac), ‘Ok, I will turn up but don’t be annoying me any more after it’. And there was a trial game below in the ’Bridge and it went ok and we were playing Kerry a month after and that was it.”