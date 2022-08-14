| 22.4°C Dublin

The Aaron Gillane interview: Limerick's hunger, Paul Kinnerk's influence and a classy tribute to Richie Hogan

Aaron Gillane was key man for Limerick on their march to three in a row. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Aaron Gillane was key man for Limerick on their march to three in a row. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sean McGoldrick

Until he encountered Paul Kinnerk, Aaron Gillane never thought much about the art of free-taking.

I’d just throw the ball down and take it,” said the 26-year-old whose marksmanship is a key element in Limerick’s current dominance of hurling.

