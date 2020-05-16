| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The 15 greatest hurlers never to win an All-Ireland medal

John Mullane enjoyed an illustrious career with Waterford but never captured an All-Ireland title. Stephen McCarthy /SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

John Mullane enjoyed an illustrious career with Waterford but never captured an All-Ireland title. Stephen McCarthy /SPORTSFILE

John Mullane enjoyed an illustrious career with Waterford but never captured an All-Ireland title. Stephen McCarthy /SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

John Mullane enjoyed an illustrious career with Waterford but never captured an All-Ireland title. Stephen McCarthy /SPORTSFILE

John Brennan

Our choice last Sunday of the best Gaelic football team never to win an All-Ireland medal sparked no end of talking points and controversies.

It’s all good fun, and it stirs a few memories as the weekends slip by with no action on the playing fields.

Thus we do the same with hurling today, picking out the very best players who never knew the glory and the joy of standing on the steps of the Hogan Stand in September and looking up at the Liam MacCarthy Cup with their county’s coloured ribbons on it.