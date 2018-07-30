'That's criminal' - Diarmuid O'Sullivan hits out at Cork management's sideline decisions in Limerick loss

Cork legend Diarmuid O'Sullivan has criticised the Rebels management team over their substitutions during the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick while also taking issue with the decision to keep Seamus Harnedy on the field at the start of extra time.

Cork looked on course for their first All-Ireland final appearance since 2013 when they pulled six points clear with less than ten minutes to go, but a phenomenal comeback from the Treaty county saw them force the game into extra time before coming out on top.

Speaking to Paddy Power, O'Sullivan - who was a selector with former Cork manager Kieran Kingston in 2016 and 2017 - was critical of the substiutions made by John Meyler, Kingston's replacement.

The former All Star fullback says that Cork's momentum was lost after Meyler made three changes in quick succession during the second half.

"There was a period in the second half when Cork were up by four to six points and they were comfortable, then within a nine-minute window the management made three substitutions," O'Sullivan said.

"They brought on Mark Ellis, Robbie O'Flynn and Tim O'Mahony. It upset the balance and rhythm of the Cork team. Did any of the three of them offer anything to the game after? It was three changes too quickly. It just killed the momentum. That period hurt Cork and they never recovered from it."

O'Sullivan was also highly critical of the decision to leave on Cork captain Seamus Harnedy after the end of normal time, with the star forward subsequently limping off the field early in the first period of extra time.

"At the start of extra-time Seamus Harnedy barely walked out of the dressing rooms, he could hardly go out onto the field and they persisted with him for six minutes - that's criminal," he said.

"That's putting you on the back foot straight away. Seamus is very honest, but there's misplaced bravery as well and the management should have been strong enough to say 'sorry Seamus, you can't walk'."

Online Editors