‘That was fresh in the memory’ – Henry Shefflin says Galway’s quarter-final win was driven by Leinster heartbreak

Henry Shefflin hailed his defence for a show of defiance in the Gaelic Grounds that helped propel Galway into the All-Ireland semi-finals, beating Tipperary by 1-20 to 1-18 to set up a meeting with All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Galway demonstrated the greater goal-scoring threat but had to settle for one, while their own goal was finally breached in the 62nd minute when sub John McGrath flashed a ground stroke to the net.

That left only a point between the sides, after Galway had led by eight only 11 minutes earlier. But they refused to buckle, two weeks after losing the Leinster final to a last-second goal.

“We knew they would probably run at us and try to create those goal-scoring chances and we knew we would have some bodies back there. Like, truthfully, you’ve a lot of leaders as well on that team, who have won All-Ireland medals, that weren’t happy after the Leinster final,” said Shefflin.

“The concession of four goals… three of them from a defensive point of view you couldn’t be happy. So I thought they were heroic tonight and in fairness to the lads up top they worked extremely hard as well.“

Tipp hauled off Seamus Callanan and Mark Kehoe at half time as they tried to ignite a forward line having none of the freedom that resulted in a record score in Tullamore against Offaly.

“We probably wanted the game to be a bit tight and tense," sadi Shefflin. "We were in Tullamore last weekend and Tipp just blitzed Offaly. And we knew they’d be coming out and they’d probably be saying, ‘They’re probably hurting a little bit from the Leinster final, they’re wondering, let’s go at them’.

“And that’s why we wanted it to turn into a bit of a grit and a battle and to be fair the lads used the ball very well and obviously the lads inside looked very threatening. I felt at one stage we were going to push on and to be fair to Tipp and Liam Cahill and his management team and what they’ve done, they’ve been a serious hurling team this year, and they responded like you would expect.”

Shefflin, in his second season in charge, said that they have benefitted from more time together.

“I think the group, with ourselves, we’re more comfortable, the relationship between us is definitely stronger than it was 12 months ago. That’s a good thing, that’s what you want, that’s why we go training every Tuesday and Thursday. It’s for the bond and the spirit and hopefully then you get the performance.”

Like in the Leinster final they had to defend a two-point lead with Tipp launching a last raid in injury time. He was asked if they had learned a useful lesson.

“The lads knew when they watched back the match to get that ball out over the line or get it somewhere and then the game is over. That’s fresh in the memory. That’s only 13 days ago so it was (a lesson learned) to be fair. I thought that resolute kind of defending was there, they were backing each other up and when Tipp got in beside one lad there was another Galway man coming. It was very evident that Galway jerseys were big and proud tonight and you could see that all over the field.“