'That was an unacceptable performance from our group and the problem is it's too f*****g late now' - Mattie Kenny

Dublin boss Mattie Kenny has slammed his side's "unacceptable "performance against Laois, as the O'Moore County produced the shock of the summer.

Eddie Brennan's Laois will play Tipperary in the All Ireland quarter final next Sunday after his side upset all the odds to beat the Dubs by two points, 1-22 to 0-23, in O'Moore Park.

For Dublin, who came into this clash as firm favourites following their last-gasp victory over Galway, it's back to the drawing board.

Kenny was visibly dejected afterwards, telling Off The Ball: "There is an element of responsibility between the players and the management. That was an unacceptable performance from our group and the problem is it's too f*****g late now.

"It's a disappointing way to finish the season. Laois put up a great fight and showed great hunger. Dublin weren't at the required level today and there is nobody to blame for that but ourselves.

"Of course it's hard to take. You can't take away from Laois either. They fought for everything and they showed far more hunger and desire then we did today."

"When I came up here there were a lot of issues but I have to say, not one of them were brought into the dressing room," Laois boss Eddie Brennan told Midlands Radio.

"Everyone of them, to a man, had each other's back no matter what they done. They enjoyed themselves last Sunday and Monday night but came back in Tuesday evening and not one of them grumbled or groaned.

"That for me was the sign of 'right, there is something here'. They believed in each other as much as anything else. I am getting a bit of credit there and I don't want it. It's the players. They are the ones who cross the lines, they are the ones that drove each other on. Like I said, our game plan and our focus was very very simple."

