Kilkenny boss Brian Cody declared himself "very satisfied" as his charges finished Cork's season to make a first All-Ireland semi-final since 2016.

'Thanks be to God we lifted it again' - Brian Cody 'very satisfied' as Kilkenny make first semi-final since 2016

"We're obviously delighted to win the match," Cody told RTÉ Sport after his side's 2-27 to 3-18 victory over the Rebel county.

"The prize for winning today is not a trophy but it’s getting into the All-Ireland semi-final. Obviously that’s absolutely the focus and our intention all the time.

"We knew coming up that we were in for a fierce battle and it was a battle. But our lads I thought were really, really good.

"We got a nice lead and they pulled it back. They just refused to give in. They came back very, very strongly. But thanks be to God we lifted it again."

The Cats had found themselves two points down at half-time but were utterly dominant in the second half with a performance to send out a warning to Limerick who they'll face on July 27th.

"Obviously the lads went out to try and lift it and to try and really make a strong start to the second half," he continued.

"We probably felt that we had left a bit behind us in the first half.

"The players just went at it really, really well and created really good scores."

"We're obviously very satisfied with where we are, we’re going to an All-Ireland semi-final."

