Technology set to make hurling a whole new ball game in 2021 as GAA ponders uniform sliotar plan

Trialled in the Super 11s series in the US, the new ball is predominantly luminous yellow with red stitching and black rims. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the opening half of a first round Laois SHC tie against Clough-Ballacolla in Portlaoise last August, Abbeyleix scored a point directly from one of Enda Rowland's puck-outs.

The wind blew down pitch towards the town end that afternoon in Portlaoise. Rowland's strike bounced on a hard, dry surface before it hopped over Danny Hanlon's crossbar.

But the All-Star-nominated 'keeper, who has amassed more than 50 points for Laois despite only ever playing in goals, landed his puck-out just a foot outside the Clough-Ballacolla square.

Only slightly more venom in the strike and Rowland could conceivably have split the posts cleanly. As it happened, Hanlon, the Clough-Ballacolla 'keeper, did the same thing earlier last year when he scored straight from a restart during a Laois league game against Rosenallis.

Once considered freak occurrences, these feats are part of a growing trend. Hurling goalkeepers are scoring with much greater frequency in recent seasons, although in most cases they're supplementing their team's tallies from long-range frees.

But the possibility of pointing from puck-outs, even wind-assisted, has obvious ramifications for hurling.

At a time when the game's best free-takers are casually stroking placed balls over from 80 metres plus, the distance the sliotar is travelling with one strike is a source of growing concern for the GAA.

It is in this context that the Games Development and Research department of Croke Park have spent the last decade attempting to devise a standardised sliotar. Almost all of the focus on the proposed 'smart sliotar' has been about its appearance.

Already trialled in the Super 11s series in the US, the new ball (right) is predominantly luminous yellow with red stitching and black rims. Optical studies have concluded that this move away from tradition will enhance the sliotar's visibility to players, officials and particularly spectators.

But utmost on the GAA's list of priorities is preserving the integrity of the sport by regulating the capabilities of the ball being used. This has proven to be a complicated task.

Currently, the GAA license 36 sliotar manufacturers but variation in performance has prompted Croke Park to examine bringing the balls into line under stricter guidelines.

Currently, on big match days, each county nominates their preferred brand, meaning two different balls, with their distinct feel, materials and aerodynamics, are being used in the same game. A study conducted 13 years ago revealed that when pucked out at full capacity, the Cummins-brand ball travelled 13 yards further than an O'Neill's one. In any other sport (other than golf, where players use only their own ball), it's difficult to envisage a similar scenario.

Yet this is the situation in which the GAA finds itself, one which has led to countless incidents of players and teams attempting to manipulate which ball is in play during matches.

And this is where Kilkenny-based company Greenfields Digital Sports Technologies (GDST) entered the equation. In 2011, Tomás Mullins and Rory Williams of GDST made a presentation to the Hurling Development Committee (HDC) proposing a solution.

Central to that aim was a microchip the company had developed which is implanted into the ball's core, an insertion that can be scanned with an android device or phone.

The device will then verify the ball's authenticity. It is envisaged that referees will have the capacity to perform this scan to ensure the authenticity of the ball being used.

Ergo, all sliotars used at inter-county matches will be uniform, ensuring a level playing field. How will this limit the distance the ball travels? Initially it won't. At least not significantly.

But once the GAA are satisfied that there is conformity in all sliotars being used at inter-county level, they can then work with suppliers to alter its constitution. There are other benefits.

Currently, all sliotars sold and used in Ireland are produced in Pakistan.

GDST produce their core in Ireland before the product is shipped to a stitching facility in Asia, which is audited to comply with ethical production standards of employee age and fair pay.

Ideally, the GAA intend to divert all supply chains from Pakistan to manufacturers in Ireland, who will brand the balls for each supplier. A guaranteed retail price of between €5 and €6 has already been agreed.

Perhaps most interestingly of is volume of data the ball's technology can produce. Although the initial intended function of the chip is simply to verify a sliotar's provenance, GDST have developed it in such a way that it can provide readings for distance, speed, number of times struck etc.

As a coaching aid, in the automatic collation of data for stats teams and for TV broadcasters, the range of possibilities could be revolutionary There's also the potential for the ball to resolve issues around score detection.

That one company did the majority of the early exploratory work on the project presented its own challenges for the GAA, who brought a second manufacturer, O'Neill's, into the process to avoid monopoly issues.

Central Council were due to vote the new sliotar into being on January 18, although the motion was pulled in advance. But despite the cessation of activity at all levels of the GAA, there is now strong support in its upper offices for the completion of this project.

As such, the use of new sliotars in the 2021 season is now a strong possibility - a decade after the process began.

