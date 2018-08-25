The dust is settling on an epic 2018 All-Ireland senior hurling championship, with the big prizes on the field handed out.

The dust is settling on an epic 2018 All-Ireland senior hurling championship, with the big prizes on the field handed out.

Team of the year, best moment and greatest game - John Mullane's 2018 hurling awards

It's a season that provided so many memories with brilliant individual moments, superb scores, stunning saves and a few controversial moments.

Here's my honours list as I take a look back on the summer that was . . .

Player of the year

For me, it's Galway's Pádraic Mannion. It's very rare to see defenders winning this award and you almost have to be an exception to the rule to do it. But Mannion was exceptional right through the campaign, ultra-consistent and along with Joe Canning, he carried the fight to Limerick in the final, and kept going until the bitter end.

He could become the first defender since Kilkenny's Tommy Walsh in 2009 to win the individual accolade.

Moment of the year

It was so good that even 'Sports Illustrated' picked up on it. Of course, it's Nickie Quaid's magnificent intervention to deny Cork's Seamus Harnedy in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The people of Limerick will still be talking about this in 40 or 50 years' time - it was that good.

In high-scoring games, we saw the importance of the goalkeeper and how they're now almost the most important cog in any wheel.

And if it wasn't for Quaid's brilliantly-timed flick, Liam MacCarthy wouldn't be residing in the Treaty County over the winter months.

Manager of the year

You can't look beyond Limerick's John Kiely. What a transformation he's overseen in 12 months.

He ticked every box this year and never panicked, even when he was without the services of his Na Piarsaigh contingent.

And he stayed loyal to the lads who got Limerick promoted from Division 1B, sending out a statement that nobody would get a jersey of any number without putting their shoulder to the wheel and buying into his and his management team's project.

What he's done is similar to Kilkenny under Brian Cody - building a team spirit that previous set-ups could not reach.

He settled early doors on getting numbers 1 to 9 right, while Limerick also cut out wayward shooting and played to their strengths.

But the key for Kiely was to surround himself with good people - and that's why they're champions.

I could go on and on about this fella.

He's been a revelation and in how he's conducted himself, he's the type of guy you'd genuinely love to see do well.

The hate letters no doubt turn to love letters now and even when some big names weren't getting a start, he still managed to keep a happy and harmonious camp ticking over.

He also kept the injured Paul Browne on board, kept him involved and used him brilliantly before the All-Ireland final for media purposes. It's been a managerial masterclass from Kiely.

Newcomer of the year

Even though he played against Waterford in last year's quarter-final, this was a first full season for Wexford's Rory O'Connor. And what a joy to watch he was in league and championship.

What a talent this kid is what a bright future he has.

He was very unlucky not to pick up a Leinster U-21 medal against Galway on a night when he was unmarkable.

He's only going to get even better and will have some great days in the purple and gold in the years to come.

Point of the year

Peter Duggan for Clare against Galway in the drawn All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

He shipped big hits from Conor Cooney, Adrian Tuohey and Aidan Harte but didn't flinch after coming through from the half-forward line.

He couldn't catch the ball again, so he decided to strike it off his hurl with four Galway men around him. A wonder score.

Goal of the year

Same again and same county - Shane O'Donnell from Clare. When the Banner men needed someone to stand up at a crucial period in the game, O'Donnell stood up and carried the fight to Galway.

The initial pick-up was unreal and then he wriggled past three defenders and left himself with a goal opportunity. The finish itself was magic.

Save of the year

This was a season where goalkeepers excelled with some blinding stops.

Eoin Murphy's performance for Kilkenny against Limerick was one for the ages and that save from Aaron Gillane's kicked effort was the pick of his saves.

That looked destined for the top corner but it was an unbelievable save from Murphy to prevent a certain goal.

Young Hurler of the Year

Rory O'Connor, Kyle Hayes from Limerick and Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon are the leading contenders.

For me, it's Fitzgibbon, the young Rebel who reminds me of Jerry O'Connor in his pomp.

When in full flight, there's no catching this guy and he was one of the main players for Cork in their march to the Munster title. He was also outstanding against Limerick in the All-Ireland final and will surely pick up an All-Star award.

Game of the year

So many to choose from but I'm going for Limerick v Clare in the National League.

To sit down and watch that game on a Bank Holiday Monday in March was a joy and it set the tone for the rest of the season. To top it all off, there was the drama of a free-taking shoot-out to decide it.

Ghost goal of the year

In a championship that had everything, we have to mention the goal that never was. I'm referring of course to the Tipperary goal at the Gaelic Grounds against Waterford, when Austin Gleeson kept the ball out.

This is another moment that will be talked about for years to come - and was on a par with the great injustice of Joe Sheridan's Leinster Football Final goal for Meath against Louth in 2010.

Comeback of the year

Again, there were so many but Limerick against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final is top of the list.

Six points ahead with seven minutes of normal time remaining, Cork looked home and hosed but Limerick hadn't read the script and plugged away.

That was some character from the Shannonsiders to bring it to extra-time - and the rest is history.

Team of the year

There can only be one - Limerick. What a story and what a fairytale ending to the 2018 championship. From the get-go, they attacked the year and gaining Division 1A status after such a long wait was a statement in itself.

They kick-started the year with a great win against Tipp, drew with Cork with 14 men, demolished Waterford and then suffered a blip against Clare.

After that, they regrouped to defeat Kilkenny in the championship for the first time in 45 years, beat Cork and then dethroned Galway.

To beat the three traditional counties - and the reigning All-Ireland champions - in the one season marks them out as deserving champions and the team of the year.

Congratulations to Limerick on a wonderful 2018 and if next year is even three-quarters as good, we're in for one hell of a 2019 championship.

Irish Independent