Team News: Limerick’s Aaron Gillane to make his first start in this league campaign

Aaron Gillane starts his first game of the 2023 league campaign, while Kyle Hayes returns to the Limerick team after a one-game suspension for their final regulation match against Wexford in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

Captain Declan Hannon also returns after a finger injury as the All-Ireland champions put together their regular half-back line for the first time this year.

Gillane came off the bench in the final quarter against Westmeath last time out, having been off the panel for the earlier part of the season.

Hayes picked up a retrospective one-game ban for an incident in their win over Galway that went undetected by the officials.

Darren Brennan is Kilkenny's only change for their crucial Allianz Division 1B hurling league game with Waterford in UPMC Nowlan Park.

Brennan replaced regular goalkeeper Eoin Murphy at half-time in last Sunday's win over Dublin after Murphy sustained a head injury.

Otherwise, manager Derek Lyng is content to go with the same set of outfield players for a game Kilkenny need to draw at least to advance to semi-finals.

Clare make four changes from their starting team against Galway for their game against Cork in Ennis.

Regular goalkeeper Éibhear Quilligan returns while Cian Nolan, Seadna Morey and Ian Galvin also come back in. Eamonn Foudy, Adam Hogan, Peter Duggan and David Conroy all make way.

Conor Whelan has been named on the bench for Galway's final Allianz Division 1A league hurling game against Westmeath in Mullingar as Darren Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, John Cooney, Tiernan Killeen and Liam Collins come into the side that beat Clare last weekend.

Mathematically, Galway can still make league playoffs, but only if Wexford beat Limerick and Clare beat Cork, forcing a three-way tie. And even their scoring difference is much inferior to both Limerick and Clare.

Jack Grealish, Gearóid McInerney, Whelan, Tom Monaghan and Joseph Cooney are all sitting out the game though Grealish is also on the bench.

Tipperary have made eight changes from their starting team against Waterford last weekend for their final regulation game against Antrim in Corrigan Park on Sunday.

Jason Forde and Jake Morris are among those left on the bench as Moneygall's Joe Fogarty and Kilruane McDonaghs' Kian O'Kelly make league starts for the first time.

Goalkeeper Rhys Shelly, Bryan O'Mara, Michael Breen, Eoghan Connolly, Ronan Maher, Alan Tynan and Gearóid O'Connor have been retained from the Waterford game.

Tipperary qualified for the league semi-finals with their win over Waterford last weekend, but they are picking up significant injuries, with Séamus Callanan the latest after he was diagnosed with a medial ligament injury that will rule him out for six to and eight weeks.

Kilkenny (SH v Waterford): D Brennan; T Walsh, C Delaney, P Walsh; C Kenny, R Reid, C Buckley; C Fogarty, P Mullen; B Ryan, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, E Cody.

Clare (SH v Cork): E Quilligan; C Nolan, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, C Galvin; S Morey, T Kelly; D Fitzgerald, C Malone, R Taylor; D Reidy, A McCarthy, I Galvin.

Limerick (SF v Wexford): N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, R English; D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes; B Murphy, D O'Donovan; M Houlihan, C O'Neill, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, C Boylan. Subs: D McCarthy, P Casey, R Connolly, C Coughlan, G Hegarty, B Nash, A O'Connor, F O'Connor, D Ó Dálaigh, W O'Donoghue, O O'Reilly.

Tipperary (SH v Antrim): R Shelly; E Connolly, M Breen, B O'Mara; E Heffernan, R Maher, J Campion; J Fogarty, A Tynan; K O'Kelly, M Kehoe, G O'Connor; C Bowe, J McGrath, S Ryan.

Galway (SH v Westmeath): E Murphy; D Morrissey, J Fitzpatrick, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, T Killeen; C Fahy, R Glennon; John Cooney, B Concannon, C Cooney; E Niland, K Cooney, L Collins. Subs: D Fahy, J Grealish, D Loftus, S O'Hanlon, S Linnane, C Whelan, D O'Shea, J Flynn, M McManus, G Lee, D McLoughlin.