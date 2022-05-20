Jason Forde returns to the Tipperary hurling team to face Cork in the final round of the Munster SHC round robin in Thurles on Sunday.

Forde missed the loss to Limerick two weeks ago because of injury but is named on a team that also sees the restoration of Dan McCormack to midfield as Paul Flynn and Paddy Cadell sit it out from the start.

Tipperary must win the game by at least seven points and hope a Clare margin of victory in Ennis is by at least eight for them to qualify as the third team in the province.

Cork have made just one change with Shane Kingston replacing Shane Barrett, a change that was effective during last week's win over Waterford in Walsh Park.

Waterford have made minimal changes to their team to play Clare, despite the loss to Cork.

Conor Prunty is out with injury and has not been named in the 26-man squad with his place going to Iarlaith Daly.

Manager Liam Cahill may yet make further changes ahead of throw-in at 4pm tomorrow.

John Donnelly's inclusion instead of Walter Walsh is the only change Kilkenny make from the team that defeated Dublin so comprehensively ahead of their home Leinster SHC match with Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Donnelly replaced Walsh at half-time in Parnell Park last weekend and made a sufficient enough impact for manager Brian Cody to retain him seven days on.

Dublin make two changes as they seek to make sure of their place in the top three in Leinster when they meet Galway in Pearse Stadium.

Eamonn Dillon returns in attack for Aidan Mellett while John Bellew displaces Donnacha Ryan in defence.

Kilkenny (SH v Wexford): E Murphy; M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; M Carey, R Reid, P Deegan; A Murphy, A Mullen; J Donnelly, TJ Reid, P Walsh; C Kenny, M Keoghan, E Cody.

Cork (SH v Tipperary): P Collins; N O'Leary, R Downey, S O'Donoghue; D Cahalane, C Joyce, M Coleman; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; R O'Flynn, P Horgan, C Lehane; S Kingston, S Harnedy, A Connolly. Subs: G Collins, S O'Leary-Hayes, E Downey, G Millerick, T O'Connell, T O'Mahony, B Roche, C Cahalane, S Barrett, J O'Connor, A Cadogan.

Tipperary (SH v Cork): Barry Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, C Morgan; D Quirke, S Kennedy, B Heffernan; C Stakelum, D McCormack; G Browne, N McGrath, M Breen; J Forde, M Kehoe, J Morris. Subs: Brian Hogan, C Bowe, P Cadell, A Flynn, P Flynn, E Heffernan, D Maher, P Maher, B McGrath, G O'Connor, J Quigley.

Waterford (SH v Clare): S O'Brien; I Kenny, C Gleeson, S McNulty; J Fagan, T De Burca, C Lyons; J Barron, C Daly; J Prendergast, A Gleeson, P Curran; D Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, M Kiely. Subs: B Nolan, M Fitzgerald, K Bennett, Shane Bennett, D Lyons, P Mahony, M Harney, N Montgomery, P Hogan, C Dunford, DJ Foran.

Dublin (SH v Galway): S Brennan; J Bellew, E O'Donnell, C O'Callaghan; J Madden, P Smyth, D Gray; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, E Dillon.