Tackling cynicism: a season-long trial of the sin-bin and automatic penalty will begin in this weekend’s National Hurling League. Photo: Sportsfile

IT may be for the best that the first games of the post-cynicism era in hurling take place behind closed doors this weekend.

Today, the latest incarnation of the sin-bin and an automatic penalty for the deliberate prevention of goal-scoring chances begin a season-long trial, though scepticism over consistency of application is high.

Speaking this week, GAA referees chief Donal Smyth stated his belief that officials had a tight handle on the rule.

Some, however, had reported back from training matches they had been invited to referee and so far, levels of awareness from players was mixed – at best.

“One of the referees was telling me that he asked one of the players to pull down an opponent inside the semi-circle, just to see what the reaction was, and there was mayhem.

“Nobody had a clue what was going to happen next. They didn’t realise it was a penalty.”

Imagine then, GAA grounds full of supporters, ravenous from the longest shut-out ever known, half-informed about the rule.

For clarity: if a referee adjudges a clear goal-scoring chance within the 20-metre line or arc is denied after the attacker is pulled down, tripped, or struck with a hurley in a careless manner, a penalty will be awarded.

In addition, the player who committed the foul will be shown a yellow card and sent from the field for 10 minutes.

The other thing to watch out for this weekend is the new concussion protocol. Under rule, referees can now permit a temporary substitution in the case of a suspected head injury.

Should a medic or team official suspect a head injury, they must first notify the referee before the player is removed and replaced with a temporary substitute.

There is no time limit for a temporary substitute.

Similarly, there are no restrictions on the number of temporary substitutes that can be used, leading to fears that teams may fake head injuries to kill time or momentum late on in a match while they’re ahead.

Asked about this, Smyth observed: “We wouldn’t be in a great state if we were using medical issues to get an advantage on another team.”

Indeed.

SATURDAY

Allianz HL Division 1

Group A

Westmeath v Galway,

TEG Cusack Park, 2.0

TALKING POINT: Two potential debutants – of sorts. Davy Glennon, who won the free from which Joe Canning sent the 2012 All-Ireland final to a replay, is set to play his first game for Westmeath against Galway today, nine years after he made his debut for Galway against, yep, Westmeath.

It is expected also that Jack Canning will play some part for Galway.

Joe’s nephew scored 2-2 in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final before moving to Australia to pursue a rugby career with Northern Suburbs Rugby Club in Sydney.

He’ll add to Galway’s varied range of physically-imposing forwards this year.

ODDS: Westmeath 14/1, Draw 33/1, Galway 1/66

VERDICT: Even allowing for the vagaries thrown up by such a long off-season, Galway should have it mostly their own way.



Limerick v Tipperary,

LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5.30

TALKING POINT: The value of a Tipp win. Sure, it’s only the league, and probably an even phonier war than usual. But they’ve lost five of the last six meetings with hurling’s all-conquering contemporary force.

And Tipp’s sole victory in that run; a four-point win in the 2019 Munster round-robin, came just two weeks before Limerick beat them by 12 points in the provincial final.

It’s far, far too early to make anything from simple results.

But Limerick are the prized scalp. Even for Tipp. Even in the league.

ODDS: Limerick 2/5, Draw 10/1, Tipperary 9/4

VERDICT: Limerick won every game they played last year and have had sufficient rest to go about continuing that run.





GROUP B

Dublin v Kilkenny,

Parnell Park, 3.30

TALKING POINT: The possible return of Liam Rushe to the Dublin half-back line, after four years of operating in a variety of attacking roles.

It’s where he won an All-Star in 2013 and given the continuation of Chris Crummey’s evolution into a forward and the expected absence of Shane Barrett for the year, it’s an area which may require not only Rushe’s brawn, but also his intelligence and leadership.

ODDS: Dublin 9/4, Draw 10/1, Kilkenny 2/5

VERDICT: The last time they played, Dublin almost staged a 16-point comeback. An upset could be on the cards.

SUNDAY

Allianz HL Division 1

Group A round 1

Cork v Waterford,

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45

TALKING POINT: After nine years as Cork’s established

No 1, Anthony Nash retired last December.

Three weeks later, Stephen O’Keeffe announced he was opting out of the Waterford panel – though not necessarily retiring – for the season, having been the Déise’s goalkeeper for roughly the same length of time.

Both have provided huge stability to their teams; Nash won two All-Stars, O’Keeffe won one, but had arguably his finest year in 2020.

Stepping into these breaches are Patrick Collins and Billy Nolan.

The former has been on the Cork panel for the past five seasons and is Nash’s heir apparent. Nolan lined out for the Waterford U-21s as a 16-year-old and should make the jersey his own this year.

ODDS: Cork 10/11, Draw 8/1, Waterford 11/10

VERDICT: Kieran Kingston infused his attack with pace after last year’s Munster defeat to Waterford and it could be the difference here.

Allianz HL Division 1

Group B round 1

Antrim v Clare,

Corrigan Park, 1.0

TALKING POINT: Antrim’s arrival back into the big time, having made immediate and rapid progress under Darren Gleeson.

Speaking after their Joe McDonagh Cup final victory over Kerry, the former Tipperary goalkeeper insisted “the players are there and they’re willing to do whatever it takes”.

“We need to get in and raise the platform again. We’re going to a higher level.”

It’s a huge step up, although having drawn Dublin in the Leinster SHC, Antrim won’t be too fearful of what’s further down the tracks. They have big men and sweet ball-strikers but the pace at which hurling is played at this exalted level is lightning.

ODDS: Antrim 8/1, Draw 20/1, Clare 1/20

VERDICT: The only news around Clare GAA these past few weeks has been negative but they have the personnel to establish greater consistency in Brian Lohan’s second year.

Wexford v Laois,

Chadwicks Wexford Park 1.45

TALKING POINT: “As tame an effort to retain a Leinster title as anyone has come out with,” was how Diarmuid O’Keeffe described Wexford’s 2020 championship campaign. Flat, uninspired and apparently exhausted, they seemed to be the team for whom the unprecedented break in the middle of the GAA year took the biggest toll.

Davy Fitz isn’t a man to offer up victories to opposition teams in any scenario. But, similarly, he acknowledged the importance of timing their run after that defeat to Clare last year.

ODDS: Wexford 1/14, Draw 16/1, Laois 15/2

VERDICT: Paudie Foley will be a loss but Wexford, all hard running and constant movement, should be suited to the league starting so late in the year.

Allianz HL Division 2A

Kerry v Down,

Austin Stack Park, 1.0

ODDS: Kerry 1/10, Draw 14/1, Down 6/1

VERDICT: Keep an eye out for Kerry’s new physio; Donnchadh Walsh, the former Kingdom flying wing-forward who joined Fintan O’Connor’s set-up a couple of weeks ago.

Meath v Offaly,

Páirc Tailteann, 2.0

TALKING POINT: Having failed to win last year’s Christy Ring Cup, Michael Fennelly’s young squad (the average age is now just 24) need to chart discernible progress to ensure the current optimism around Offaly GAA lasts.

ODDS: Meath 2/1, Draw 9/1, Offaly 4/9

VERDICT: Offaly

Carlow v Wicklow,

Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0

TALKING POINT: A first game in charge of Carlow for Tom Mullally, the Kilkenny native best known for managing Mount Leinster Rangers to the 2013 Leinster club title. Wicklow, meanwhile, will have Eoin Larkin on the sideline, the former Cat having joined Eamonn Scallan’s backroom team as coach.

ODDS: Carlow 1/25, Draw 9/1, Wicklow 9/1

VERDICT: Carlow





Allianz HL Division 2B

Donegal v Roscommon, O’Donnell Park, 2.0

TALKING POINT: Nicky Rackard champions and Division 3A winners in 2020 – the steps get much, much steeper for Donegal.

ODDS: Donegal 11/8, Draw 9/1, Roscommon 4/6

VERDICT: Roscommon



Mayo v Derry,

Elverys MacHale Park, 3.0

TALKING POINT: Keith Higgins, all 36 years of him, is captaining the Mayo hurlers after ending his distinguished career with the footballers.

ODDS: Mayo 13/8, Draw 9/1, Derry 4/7

VERDICT: Mayo





TV DETAILS

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League Div 1

Westmeath v Galway,

2.0, TG4

Dublin v Kilkenny,

3.30, eir Sport

Limerick v Tipperary,

5.30, RTÉ/eir Sport

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League Div 1

Antrim v Clare, 1.0,

TG4 player app/deferred TV

Wexford v Laois,

1.45, TG4

Cork v Waterford,

3.45, TG4

