Talk of anyone holding back for a league title is absolute nonsense

All the talk is about which of the four league semi-finalists really want to win silverware given its proximity to championship, but Wexford have made no secret of their ambitions – they are the team of the year so far.

To be in a group with Limerick, Cork, Clare and Galway and beat the four of them must be applauded, and there’s a certain level of abandonment in their play as well as hints of the Davy Fitz style in how they move up the pitch.

There’s a media frenzy that surrounds any team which Davy is over and that suited Wexford when he first arrived as it raised the profile in the county, but diluted hype under Darragh Egan has allowed them to flourish.

They can go about their business quietly and let the results do the talking. They will view this as a glorious opportunity to win their first league title since 1973 and that could catapult them onto even greater things.

Egan has assembled a serious backroom in Willie Cleary, Niall Corcoran, Billy Walsh, Gordon D’Arcy and goalkeeping coach Iggy O’Regan, who comes up against his native Waterford tomorrow. That’s a lot of astute thinkers and it’s easy to see why Wexford are excelling with a real pep in their step after a couple of seasons where they failed to scale the dizzy heights which they climbed in 2019.

The return of Paudie Foley has been a feather in Egan’s cap and how he has developed his panel during the league should be commended. He uses a core of 10 to 12 players which will all start come championship and has then sprinkled in youth around them.

Giving new faces their fling has already reaped massive rewards with players like Oisín Pepper, Mikey Dwyer, Charlie McGuckian, Oisín Foley and Corey Byrne-Dunbar adding to their options and showing that a bright future lies ahead.

In Rory O’Connor, they have a player, who along with Waterford’s Stephen Bennett, is in line for player of the league and he just seems to be playing without a care in the world.

He’s playing with freedom, and that’s essentially his role. For stages of the game he’s close to goal, then he’s out around half-forward and midfield and it’s really playing to his strengths.

It’ll be interesting to see who picks him up and I’d expect Liam Cahill to assign someone to follow his every move with their Munster round-robin clash with Clare in mind as Tony Kelly is a similar type of player, so it’ll be an valuable lesson for Waterford.

Remarkably, everything Wexford have achieved so far has been done without their talisman Lee Chin and that can only be a good sign of things to come when he is back on board so they will relish this south-east derby.

The question being asked in Waterford is whether getting to another final or winning the league suits them in their bid to finally land the holy grail in July? This is absolute crazy talk.

Who are we in Waterford to turn our noses up at a national title? They are few and far between here so this opportunity should be grabbed with both hands. Winning a national final would be fantastic for this group, a scattering have a league medal from seven years ago but the vast majority have nothing to show for their inter-county efforts and Cahill will be keen to change that.

People talking about the ‘what ifs’ of potentially losing another final is nonsense, getting to the latter stages becomes a habit and when you win one it becomes easier to land the next trophy so that should be their sole priority right now.

It won’t come easy against a Wexford side on the crest of a wave and I’d expect Calum Lyons to be back in the mix with Cahill demanding much more than what they showed against Kilkenny.

Cahill will be eager to get a championship look about his side. Of the four teams remaining, another game is exactly what the doctor ordered for Waterford to cement the structure and balance of his team on the eve of championship.

This is a tough one to call, but if Waterford show up in top gear they may just inflict a first league defeat on Wexford while Cork face old foes Kilkenny in the other semi-final tonight.

What’s left to say about Brian Cody and the Cats? The maestro is most certainly building something special again and you just feel that if one or two more missing pieces are found that the jigsaw might be complete for a Leinster treble and beyond.

With Westmeath and Laois first up in Leinster, they can really go after the league. But Cody being Cody, it wouldn’t matter who they were playing and he’d still go hard at the league as he knows the value of winning titles.

The Cats have reaped league rewards before and he’d love to do so again. They’ll bring a good honest, hard-working effort and if Cork don’t match them with the same characteristics then the Cats will prevail.

Kieran Kingston will surely see this as a great opportunity to end a 24-year famine in the league before making an assault on a more important drought – it’s 17 long years since the Rebels last lifted Liam MacCarthy.

Kilkenny will throw the gauntlet down in the physical stakes and Cork will need to pass that test with flying colours as they did against Limerick in round three if they are to book their final place. The Rebels can just edge through to book an all-Munster final.

The game with most at stake is the Division 1 relegation scrap between Antrim and Offaly in Navan today and rumours of Neil McManus being sidelined with a hamstring injury is a major worry for Antrim boss Darren Gleeson.

Gleeson rested several regulars last week and paid the price against Tipperary, but this is the only game that mattered and they cannot afford to fall back to Division 2 after their relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup last year.

Michael Fennelly knew his fate with Offaly at the start of the season given their nightmare group and this was always going to be their season-defining game, but they may just come up short against an Antrim side who had been really competitive up until that annihilation against Tipp.