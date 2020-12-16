Talk of a Limerick dynasty is very premature - just ask Cork, Tipp and Galway

It started within minutes of the final whistle on Sunday evening, powered up quickly and is still gathering momentum.

The portrayal has been of how an immensely strong Limerick squad, organised by super-smart management and fuelled by extensive largesse from sponsor JP McManus not only won the All-Ireland title for the second time in three seasons but also made a clear statement of intent for the future.

It was as if they had installed an electric fence to prevent access to hurling's highest peak, where the Limerick flag flutters proudly.

Intruders be warned - attempts at entry will spark a high-voltage shock, not just next year either, but for several seasons.

This may well turn out to be true but, in the meantime, is it OK to introduce a different perspective, one which holds that Limerick aren't as far ahead of the chasing posse as the flood of superlatives would have you believe?

Unforgiving

I doubt if John Kiely or the Limerick players believe the hype either. They operate in the real hurling world, a tough unforgiving place where small things can make a very big difference.

Rivals, already planning for next year, don't see Limerick as untouchables who are poised to dominate long into the future. Instead, they regard them as an excellent outfit, making the most of themselves, which is undeniably the case at present. That's a whole lot different to being a super-squad who are re-inventing hurling, with their intelligent link play, long-distance striking and effective use of powerful physiques.

We've seen this sort of over-reaction before. Remember when Cork completed the All-Ireland double in 2005? Their running game and clever puck-out strategies were hailed as a system so sophisticated that it would dominate for a long time.

All nonsense. Kilkenny, who lost to Cork by eight points in the 2004 final, took over in 2006 when they beat the Rebels in the final and went on to establish a real dynasty. Cork, meanwhile, are still waiting for their next All-Ireland title.

Remember Tipperary in 2010? Their seniors smashed Kilkenny's five-in-a-row ambitions in spectacular style and, six days later their U-21s trounced Galway by 25 points in the final. Tipperary supporters asserted - quite loudly, it must be said - that a lengthy period of domination lay ahead, but it didn't happen. In fact, it was six years until Liam MacCarthy next visited Thurles.

When Galway emerged from the long drought to win the 2017 All-Ireland, there was a view that they would thrive in the new-found liberation and go on to win more titles.

Their powerful physique was mentioned regularly as an area of advantage which marked them apart from most others. Indeed, those responsible for Galway's strength and conditioning (S&C) were singled out for special praise.

The players are as big and strong since then, but haven't revisited the heights of three years ago. So how relevant was S&C in 2017?

Notwithstanding that, Galway matched Limerick all the way in the semi-final last month. Indeed, were it not for the first-half injury which forced Cathal Mannion out of the game and the loss of Joe Canning late on, they might well have won.

History shows that the perceived gap between All-Ireland champions and the rest is very often artificially inflated. Everything about the winners, both on and off the pitch, is deemed to be superior. That's what success brings.

The size of Limerick's backroom team (around 20) has been cited as an example of the expertise they bring to the project. They had as many last year, but didn't win the All-Ireland.

Tipperary's backroom operation extended to more than 25 last year and, inevitably, was regarded as a major contributor to their All-Ireland success.

So why didn't it work this year in league and championship campaigns where they won only three of eight games?

There's always a tendency to look at All-Ireland winners' playing systems and organisation, proclaiming them to be the most advanced and the blueprint for the future.

As the new pin-up operation, Limerick are being hailed as the latest example for the rest. That ignores the fact that every county has to work off its own resources, both playing and otherwise.

If you don't have as many big men as Limerick who are good enough for the inter-county game, then an alternative has to be found.

There's more than one way to win games and while Limerick continue to rely essentially off points (they scored no goals in four of five championship games), the goal approach is open to others.

That's where innovation comes in. Have no doubt the planning on how to counteract Limerick is already under way.

And with several genuine contenders, for whom a slight adjustment could make a massive difference, preparing to line up again next year, the pitch is a lot more even than the reaction to Limerick's win would have you believe.