| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Talk of a Limerick dynasty is very premature - just ask Cork, Tipp and Galway

Martin Breheny

 

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates. Photo: Sportsfile

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates. Photo: Sportsfile

It started within minutes of the final whistle on Sunday evening, powered up quickly and is still gathering momentum.

The portrayal has been of how an immensely strong Limerick squad, organised by super-smart management and fuelled by extensive largesse from sponsor JP McManus not only won the All-Ireland title for the second time in three seasons but also made a clear statement of intent for the future.

It was as if they had installed an electric fence to prevent access to hurling's highest peak, where the Limerick flag flutters proudly.

Privacy