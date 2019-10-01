Supermac's seek details on how sponsorship money was spent by Galway county board

Galway GAA sponsors Supermac's have called on the Galway county board to release details on how the money they have given has been spent.

The fast food chain has given almost €1.6m in funding to Galway GAA since 2015, and now seek details on how the money was used. Supermac's also called on the Galway county board to release the findings of two reports into the county's finances.

In a statement, Supermac's said:

"Supermac’s would like to seek clarification from the Galway County Board as to how this money was spent.

"Supermac’s raised financial concerns with the Galway County Board 4 years ago.

"Supermac’s understands that 2 investigations have taken place into the finances of Galway GAA; One conducted by Galway GAA and a second conducted by Mazars. Supermac’s is calling for these investigations to be made public immediately. The vast majority of the Galway GAA public and mentors, who give their time voluntarily for the promotion and administration of our games and the welfare of our players, deserve no less."

