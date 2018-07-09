Super 8s game to clash with hurling quarter-final as GAA confirm weekend fixtures

The GAA have confirmed the throw-in times for this weekend's Super 8 and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clashes.

The GAA have confirmed the throw-in times for this weekend's Super 8 and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clashes.

Fans are set for a bumper triple-header on Saturday, with Clare vs Wexford starting things off in the first hurling quarter-final (3pm), followed by Tyrone vs Roscommon (5pm) and Dublin vs Donegal (7pm) in the Super 8s at Croke Park.

On Sunday, Kildare vs Monaghan in the Super 8s and Kilkenny vs Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final both throw-in at 2pm, followed by Kerry vs Galway at 4pm.

Here are next weekend's fixtures in full:

Saturday July 14

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 2 | Phase 1

Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm, SKY

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm, RTE

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Clare v Wexford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm, RTE

Sunday July 15

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 1 | Phase 1

Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm, Sky

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, RTE

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors