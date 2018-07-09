Sport Hurling

Monday 9 July 2018

Super 8s game to clash with hurling quarter-final as GAA confirm weekend fixtures

3 June 2018; Conor McManus of Monaghan during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Fermanagh and Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh, Co Tyrone. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

The GAA have confirmed the throw-in times for this weekend's Super 8 and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clashes.

Fans are set for a bumper triple-header on Saturday, with Clare vs Wexford starting things off in the first hurling quarter-final (3pm), followed by Tyrone vs Roscommon (5pm) and Dublin vs Donegal (7pm) in the Super 8s at Croke Park.

On Sunday, Kildare vs Monaghan in the Super 8s and Kilkenny vs Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final both throw-in at 2pm, followed by Kerry vs Galway at 4pm.

Here are next weekend's fixtures in full:

Saturday July 14

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 2 | Phase 1

Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm, SKY

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm, RTE

 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Clare v Wexford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm, RTE

 

Sunday July 15

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage

Group 1 | Phase 1

Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm, Sky

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE

 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, RTE

Online Editors

