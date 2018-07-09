Super 8s game to clash with hurling quarter-final as GAA confirm weekend fixtures
The GAA have confirmed the throw-in times for this weekend's Super 8 and All-Ireland hurling quarter-final clashes.
Fans are set for a bumper triple-header on Saturday, with Clare vs Wexford starting things off in the first hurling quarter-final (3pm), followed by Tyrone vs Roscommon (5pm) and Dublin vs Donegal (7pm) in the Super 8s at Croke Park.
On Sunday, Kildare vs Monaghan in the Super 8s and Kilkenny vs Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final both throw-in at 2pm, followed by Kerry vs Galway at 4pm.
Here are next weekend's fixtures in full:
Saturday July 14
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage
Group 2 | Phase 1
Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm, SKY
Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm, RTE
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Clare v Wexford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm, RTE
Sunday July 15
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage
Group 1 | Phase 1
Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm, Sky
Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, RTE
