Substitute Eoghan Cahill’s dozen points crucial in Offaly’s win over Derry

Eoghan Cahill came off the bench to fire Offaly to victory over Derry in O’Connor Park yesterday .

The Birr sharpshooter came on after 31 minutes and top scored with 12 points, seven of them from play.

Offaly had hit 11 wides in the first 30 minutes as a hard-working Derry led 0-8 to 0-7.

The home side were a different proposition with Cahill on, though. Offaly got five points on the trot but an injury-time goal from Reece McSorley left Derry still in the hunt, 0-13 to 1-8, at half-time.

The Faithful still had work to do but they were in control throughout the second half. Other forwards began to find their range as they upped their intensity levels.

They led by 0-22 to 1-13 after 51 minutes and hit nine unanswered points as they pulled away.

SCORERS – Offaly: E Cahill 0-12 (4f, 1 ‘65’); D Nally 0-6 (2 65s and 2f); C Mitchell 0-4; K Sampson, R Ravenhill, C Kiely and A Cleary 0-2 each; D King, P Clancy and B Duignan 0-1 each; Derry: J Friel 0-7 (6f); C O’Doherty 0-3 (2f); R McSorley 1-0; R Mullan 0-2 (1f); M Craig, D McGilligan, J Mullan 0-1 each.

OFFALY – S Corcoran 6; B Conneely 8, C Burke 7, O Murphy 6; K Sampson 8, J Sampson 8, D King 8; R Ravenhill 8, J Clancy 6; O Kelly 6, C Kiely 7, A Cleary 7; P Clancy 6, C Mitchell 8, D Nally 7. Subs: E Cahill 9 for J Clancy (32), B Duignan 6 for Kelly (h-t), J Murphy 6 for P Clancy (h-t), J Screeney 6 for O Murphy (43).

DERRY – E Mulholland 6; S Francis Quinn 6, M Craig 7, R Mullan 6; S Cassidy 6, P Cleary 6, M McGrath 6; J Friel 7, P Neilis 6; C O’Doherty 7, D McGilligan 6, C O’Reilly 6; J Mullan 6, R Mullan 6, R McSorley 6. Subs: C O’Kane 6 for Neilis (44), E Conway 6 for McSorley (54), C Quinn 6 for R Mullan (64), K Papachristopoulos 6 for Cleary (66), C Gough 6 for O’Reilly (73).

REF – C Cunning (Antrim)