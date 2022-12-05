Stunning Crokes comeback falls just short as Ballyhale land a fourth successive Leinster title

Niall Shortall of Ballyhale in action against Mark Grogan, left, and Brian Sheehy of Kilmacud. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

At half-time, the discussion centred chiefly around where the All-Ireland semi-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Ballygunner – a repeat of the All-Ireland final that Ballygunner won in such dramatic circumstances earlier this year – might be played in just under two weeks.

Back to Croke Park again as part of a double header? Thurles? Wexford Park, even? Saturday or Sunday? The point is that most of us had already moved on. This Leinster senior club hurling final was done.

Ballyhale were 11 points up (1-15 to 0-7), and they are not in the business of acts of benevolence that would allow a young team like Kilmacud Crokes a foothold. Not even with such a howling wind around.

Crokes would have to suffer it out and learn from the experience, take their medicine. And when the champions added the first three points of the second half, the sympathy grew for the south city team. Poor conditions and a venue offering no hiding place. It threatened to turn ugly.

But then they got a break. A loose pass out of the Ballyhale defence came Ronan Hayes’ way, and a popped pass had Caolán Conway in for a goal to erase that early Shamrocks work just four minutes in.

Within seven minutes, a deficit that had stood at 14 points when Neil Shortall, a late replacement for captain Ronan Corcoran before throw-in, got his second point in the 33rd minute, had been halved. The sense of something special about to unfold began to take shape. Could they really?

Crokes hit 1-7 without reply in a 10-minute period, their pace from midfield, especially through Brian Hayes and Darragh Purcell, making deep incisions in the Ballyhale cover.

Purcell hit five points, each the outcome of his scheming and relentless running from midfield. It’s inevitable both will find their way into Micheál Donoghue’s Dublin squad. If not this season coming, then soon after that.

Shamrocks finally responded when TJ Reid, not the profound influence he normally is, pointed a free after Adrian Mullen was fouled in the 44th minute.

But Crokes kept coming and were rewarded when Alex Considine stepped inside the cover and on to Cian MacGabhann’s booming clearance to smash past Dean Mason, having been denied by the Shamrocks goalkeeper minutes earlier.

That left just a point between them with 13 minutes still to go. At that stage, Shamrocks looked really rattled.

The panic, even among grizzled multi-champions like them, was contagious, and even with the wind whipping up into their faces, the number of shots that dropped short built up.

Ironically, it was what ultimately bailed them out. After Joe Cuddihy’s point to give them breathing space, Eoin Kenneally’s shot, the latest to dip short, deceived the Crokes defence and flew straight to the net to restore a five-point gap.

From there they were able to manage it better and became smarter and more cynical in how they stopped the Crokes’ runners.

Mason took the sting out of another Considine shot, and the chance for another surge receded as Shamrocks stemmed the flow around the middle, where they had lost so much impetus in the absence of captain Corcoran.

Crokes manager Pat Hoban wondered if the effort to build up such a commanding lead, after a tough encounter with Naas seven days earlier, had taken a toll.

“We brought savage physicality in the first half,” he said. “In the middle third, we won all those battles and it took a bit out of us, physically.

“At half-time, you are leading. You are three more up then and maybe get a little bit soft, mentally. They came at us, with savage pace, and it did cause us problems.”

Ballyhale had been imperious for much of the opening half, with Adrian Mullen firing over three points, four in all, and Colin Fennelly grabbing a goal from close range after fine approach work from TJ Reid, who caught brother Richie’s clearance, and Eoin Cody. Fennelly got the last touch to get it over the line after Rob O’Loughlin struggled to clear the danger on 24 minutes.

For Crokes, they’ll draw warmth from how they asserted themselves in the second half against a team of such quality.

In central defenders Darragh Butler and Mark Grogan and Ronan Hayes, in the second half, they had some of the most influential players who refused to take a step back.

But can it be classed as one of the great comebacks, one of the most daring recoveries, if it didn’t actually impact the result?

Joint manager Kieran Dowling, of Offaly origin but a long time embedded in Crokes territory, paid tribute to their resilience in the face of such adversity just after the interval.

“We’re talking about a fantastic comeback against, arguably, the greatest club team in the history of the GAA,” he said.

Scorers – Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 0-8 (5f); C Fennelly 1-3; A Mullen 0-4; E Kenneally 1-0; E Cody, N Shortall 0-2 each; R Reid, J Cuddihy, P Mullen 0-1 each. Kilmacud Crokes: O O’Rourke 0-8 (5f, 2 65); D Purcell 0-5; A Considine 1-1; C Conway 1-0; F Whitely 0-2; B Hayes, M Roche, R Hayes 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks – D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, K Corcoran; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, P Mullen; E Kenneally, TJ Reid, E Cody; J Cuddihy, C Fennelly, N Shortall.

Kilmacud Crokes – E Gibbons; B Sheehy, D Butler, C MacGabhann; R O’Loughlin, M Grogan, C O Cathasaigh; B Hayes, D Purcell; C Conway, R Hayes, F Whitely; M Roche, A Considine, O O’Rourke. Subs: B Scanlan for Conway (52), S Purcell for Roche (58), B O’Carroll for Grogan temp (54-58).

Ref – P O’Dwyer (Carlow)