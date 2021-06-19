Strong finish sees Sligo pip Monaghan in Allianz NHL Division 3A clash

Sligo’s hurlers lifted their fourth piece of silverware in the space of just under three years after they finished strongly to pip Monaghan in sunny Inniskeen on Saturday.

There was little to play for in this one, with Sligo already assured of top spot in Division 3A and Monaghan having done enough to steer clear of relegation, but the teams still served up an entertaining clash.

Seven first-half points by Fergal Rafter had Monaghan ahead by 0-11 to 0-9 at the interval, but Sligo moved ahead for the first time after hitting five of the game’s next six scores.

Sligo had made six changes from their win over Tyrone, but they were still determined to maintain their 100% record, with the introduction of Conor Hannify adding an extra dimension to their attack.

A hat-trick of late points by Pádraig McGahon kept Monaghan in touch, but added-time scores by Hannify and fellow sub Tony O’Kelly-Lynch made it four straight wins for Sligo.