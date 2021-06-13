Strong final quarter sees Limerick end league campaign with comfortable win over Westmeath

Limerick manager John Kiely during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 5 match against Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Limerick had to produce a strong final quarter to shake off a wholehearted Westmeath side before emerging victorious from Mullingar by a flattering 17-point margin.

Six Limerick scorers, including three placed balls from Aaron Gillane – two frees and a ’65 after Noel Conaty had done well to save Gillane’s goal-bound shot in 16th minute – helped them to a 0-9 to 0-4 lead by the first water break.

Wind-assisted Westmeath hurled with great spirit and some fine points from play from Derek McNicholas and Aonghus Clarke kept them competitive.

Graeme Mulcahy pointed on the half-hour mark but the home full-back line remained dogged, with Darragh Egerton particularly prominent. Niall O’Brien was accurate from frees and sub Josh Coll rounded off the first-half scoring with a lovely point from play. Seamus Flanagan picked off four points from play throughout the first half and he was replaced at the interval as the All-Ireland champions led by 0-14 to 0-10 at the break.

Much to the surprise of the 200-odd fans present, many of them sporting green and white colours, John Kiely’s charges failed to pull away from their hosts in the third quarter. Coll superbly doubled his tally for a third unanswered Westmeath point in the 46th minute to leave his side trailing by just three points (0-16 to 0-13). Indeed, Limerick only led by 0-18 to 0-14 at the second water break.

But the visitors’ superior class shone through in the final quarter and they outscored Westmeath in that period by 3-8 to 0-4. Their goals came courtesy of Kyle Hayes, Darren O’Connell and Pat Ryan in the 60th, 69th and 74th minutes respectively as a hitherto-resilient Westmeath defence began to tire.

However, after enduring a generally torrid league campaign, Shane O’Brien’s troops undoubtedly ended their round robin matches on something of a high ahead of their upcoming Joe McDonagh Cup campaign and a relegation play-off with Laois. For their part, Limerick will be all too aware improvement will be needed for their Munster Championship clash with Cork.

Scorers – Limerick: A Gillane 0-8 (5f, 1 ’65); S Flanagan 0-4; K Hayes 1-1; P Ryan, D O’Connell 1-0 each; B Murphy (2f), T Morrisey 0-3 each; P Casey 0-2; R English, G Hegarty, G Mulcahy, C Boylan, B O’Grady 0-1 each. Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-6 (5f, 1 ’65); C Doyle 0-3 (1f); D McNicholas, J Coll, A Clarke 0-2 each; C Boyle, S Clavin, A Cox 0-1 each.

Limerick – N Quaid 6; J Boylan 6, R English 7, B Nash 7; B O’Grady 6, R Connolly 6, K Hayes 7; R Hanley 6, D O’Donovan 6; T Morrissey 8, P Casey 7, C Boylan 6; A Gillane 7, S Flanagan 8, G Mulcahy 6. Subs: A Breen 6 for Flanagan (h-t), P Ryan 7 for Mulcahy (49), W O’Donovan 6 for Hanley (49), G Hegarty 7 for Morrissey (57), B Murphy 6 for Gillane (61), D O’Connell 6 for Casey (61), D Morrissey 6 for Hayes (62).

Westmeath – N Conaty 7; D Egerton 8, T Gallagher 7, C Shaw 6; A Craig 5, T Doyle 7, A Clarke 8; C Boyle 6, S Clavin 5; N O’Brien 6, D McNicholas 7, J Boyle 6; D Clinton 5, N Mitchell 6, C Doyle 7. Subs: J Coll 7 for Clinton (27), K Regan 6 for Craig (46), A Cox 7 for C Boyle (52), B Doyle 5 for Egerton (61), S Williams 6 for J Boyle (61), E Ahearn 6 for O’Brien (65).

Ref – C Mooney (Dublin)