Stirring comeback sees Treaty home against Tipp in clash of League and All-Ireland champs

Limerick, the reigning National League champions, produced a stirring second half comeback to make the perfect start to their title defence, defeating the All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Thurles.

John Kiely's men looked in serious trouble at half time when trailing by nine points, which stretched to ten when Jake Morris scored soon after the resumption.

Limerick had swept aside all opponents to win the Munster League, but for the opening 35 minutes they were listless and laboured and gave second best to the team they mastered in Munster last summer, winning the provincial final by 12 points.

Second half goals from Aaron Gillane and Gearoid Hegarty rescued Limerick and gave them much needed impetus and they finally found their form with Gillane finishing with 1-6, all his points coming from frees. In injury time a goal attempt from a Jason Forde 20m was saved and rebounded off the crossbar, the final whistle sounding seconds later.

Tipperary included three debutantes: midfielder Paddy Cadell, Bryan O'Mara, both 2019 All-Ireland under-20 winners, and Mark Kehoe, an All-Ireland under-21 winner in 2018. But Limerick were also short some of their stronger players, Kyle Hayes and Declan Hannon both absent.

They were desperately sluggish off the blocks. To say the first half was pedestrian would be an understatement. A dying wasp in the press box cut a more captivating - and perhaps worrying (it being January) - spectacle as Limerick looked disinterested. Tipp went in at the interval 0-13 to 0-4 ahead, with seven points from Forde, made up of four frees, a '65, a lineball and one from play.

It could have been worse for the League champions but for a fine save from Barry Hennessy in the 17th minute from Morris after he was put through by Mark Kehoe. Morris scored two points in an impressive first half, with John McGrath also chipping in with two from play. Alan Flynn was employed as a man-marker on Cian Lynch and Limerick never managed to work up a rhythm despite two excellent scores from Tom Morrissey.

They made two changes before half time, the first looking to be injury-enforced when Mike Casey went off, replaced by Sean Finn. Midfielder Robbie Hanley was also called ashore.

Tipp were visibly more up for it and opened a 0-9 to 0-3 lead by the 20th minute, one of their scores symptomatic of the pattern of play when McGrath pointed after Gillane mis-controlled a ball at the other end of the field before it was cleared.

Limerick did manage to bring some added urgency to their hurling after half time, although the first score went to Morris, his third of the evening. Ten points down, Kiely's team then found three scores without reply, although the first of those, a free from Gillane, looked wide, with the umpires poorly positioned.

Then came a major twist. After two bad wides, Limerick had the game's first goal when Tipp got caught coming out with the ball and William O'Donoghue found Gillane who planted the ball to the corner of the net. A third point by David Dempsey, who had a fine game, and a Gillane free had Limerick only two points behind and right back in the match.

Hegarty's goal in the 56th minute brought Limerick level, 2-10 to 0-16, and Gillane's free in the 63rd minute had the leading for the first time. From there their dander was up and Tipp were unable to save the match.

Scorers: Tipperary - J Forde 0-10 (0-7 fs, 0-1 lb, 0-1 '65); J Morris 0-3, J McGrath 0-3, P Cadell, W Connors 0-1. Limerick - A Gillane 1-6 (0-6 fs); G Hegarty 1-0; D Dempsey 0-3, T Morrissey 0-2, D Byrnes 0-2 (0-1 f), S Flanagan 0-1.

Tipperary: P Maher; C Barrett, R Maher, S O'Brien; B O'Mara, P Maher, S Kennedy; A Flynn, P Cadell; M Kehoe, J McGrath, M Breen; W Connors, J Forde, J Morris.

Subs: P Flynn & D Quirke for Connors & Kehoe (55); C Morgan for Flynn (61); C Darcy for Breen (66); J Maloney for Kennedy 69);

Limerick: B Hennessy; T Condon, M Casey, R English; D Byrnes, D Morrissey, B Nash; R Hanley, C Lynch; D O'Donovan, T Morrissey, D Reidy; A Gillane, G Mulcahy, D Dempsey.

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow).

Attendance: 11,867.

