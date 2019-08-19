THE roar of welcome for Liam in Thurles could have been heard as far south as the Galtee Mountains.

'Stick with us because this is a team that means business' - Liam Sheedy's battle cry as thousands welcome Tipp home

But while the Liam MacCarthy Cup will always be a venerated resident of the 'Home of Hurling', the true adulation of the crowd was reserved for a different Liam - Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy.

Noel McGrath, Seamus Callanan and Padraic Maher were all cheered to the echo as almost 30,000 blue-and-gold clad Tipp fans wildly celebrated one of the greatest days of their modern hurling history.

Goalkeeper Brian Hogan was hailed as loudly as his father Ken was back in 1989 and 1991 when his All-Ireland winning Tipp teams arrived back in triumph at Semple Stadium.

There were huge cheers for Patrick 'Bonner' Maher whose cruel knee injury earlier this season had some fans fearing the worst in terms of its impact on their All-Ireland hopes. But for Tipp hurling fans, it was the Portroe manager as much as the players who deserved the plaudits.

The cheers were to ensure he now stays firmly in place with his coaching team to oversee a period of Tipp dominance of the sport not witnessed since the famous 'Hell's Kitchen' era of the 1960s.

Premier County fans reveled in the fact they boast the most potent forward line in hurling - and backs worthy of the mantle of those 'Hell's Kitchen' stars who defined their era.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy modestly insisted the focus should be on the players of the 40-strong panel.

"This is a wonderful team. This journey for us started in November.

"They say in life memory is everything - and I believe everyone on the panel will cherish the memories they have from last November right through to tonight, August 19.

"Days like yesterday are very special. Special for the players and for everyone in Tipperary. But tonight is very special for another reason

- out there looking up at this stage are young boys and girls who have big dreams of being up here some day."

"Hopefully, we will awaken a dream in them and they will fall in love with the game of hurling or the game of football.

"This is a very special night for us as a team. You (the fans) have been outstanding to us. All I will ask is that you stick with us because this is a team that means business - c'mon Tipp," he cheered.

Team captain Seamus Callanan - nicknamed the 'Goal Machine' in his native Ragg, outside Thurles - paid tribute to the incredible support the team has enjoyed.

"It is an absolute privilege for me to be here to talk on behalf of all the lads," he told a packed Semple Stadium.

"Tipp fans were the 16th man in the pitch last Sunday so thanks so much for all your support over the year.

"Times like these don't come around too often. Back in 2010 everyone thought it would be year after year. We can't say it will definitely happen again next year but we can promise you that we will do our very best."

"The man's a genius - an absolute genius," Pad Ryan from Ballyporeen said.

"To come back after nine years and help Tipp win another All Ireland is unbelievable. He's like Moses and the Messiah rolled into one."

"Those lads were all pulling together and that's what you need to beat the best."

Mary Dunne, from Clonmel, said that while the players deserve huge credit, it was the manner in which Liam Sheedy galvanised the entire panel that left Premier County hurling fans in awe.

"To beat Kilkenny by 14 points in an All Ireland final is an unbelievable achievement. They should now be well able to win two, three or more All Irelands over the coming years."

Pat Maher travelled to Thurles from Carrick-on-Suir for the celebration.

The town made national headlines for its incredible devotion this season to the Tipp hurling cause.

"That'll keep the Cats quiet for a while," Pat smiled as he said everyone in Carrick-on-Suir was anticipating months of discomfort for their black-and-amber neighbours.

"Any year that you beat Kilkenny and Cork and bring Liam MacCarthy back home is a good year."

Tipperary even swapped sullen skies and showers for evening sunshine as an estimated 30,000 fans awaited the hurlers homecoming.

There was no dampening the party atmosphere from Thurles to Nenagh and Clonmel to Cashel.

"I never thought I'd live to see a Tipp performance like that against Kilkenny at Croke Park," TJ Doyle said.

"I'll be dreaming about this for a long, long time."

Almost every face outside Hayes Hotel - the famous venue overlooking Liberty Square where the GAA itself was founded in 1884 - was wreathed in a broad smile.

Liberty Square itself was a sea of blue-and-gold as fans gathered to welcome home their heroes from the post-match celebrations in Dublin.

Echoing around the square were Tipp anthems 'Slievenamon' and 'The Mighty Blue and Gold.'

The latter - penned by Roscrea's Seamus Doran - had the crowds roaring along to its rousing lines: "We won the first to start a thirst that never can be quenched...take care the Premier has awoken, beware the mighty blue and gold."

Kilkenny can be forgiven for being sick of their cross-border Munster neighbours with four of the heaviest defeats they ever suffered in All Irelands coming at the hands of Tipperary - in 1895, 1898, 1937 and 1964.

