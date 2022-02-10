Stephen O’Keeffe insists the Ballygunner won’t go away but All-Ireland would ‘mean the world’

Stephen O’Keeffe spells it out clearly – he doesn’t believe Ballygunner “need” to win Saturday’s AIB All-Ireland club senior hurling final. But would it crown his career? For sure. Would he relish the moment? You bet.

People on the outside looking in will doubtless draw parallels between Waterford’s 73-year obsession to recapture Liam MacCarthy and Ballygunner’s ongoing quest for affirmation on the national stage.

O’Keeffe knows all about both, having guarded the Déise goal with distinction in the losing All-Ireland finals of 2017 and ’20 before opting out last season and then officially confirming his inter-county retirement last October.

That announcement came on the day the Gunners romped to an eighth consecutive Waterford SHC title. The team’s elder statesmen have been around for the Munster final defeats of 2015, ’17 and ’19, and the provincial deliverance that came in 2018 … but the latter campaign was torpedoed by Ballyhale Shamrocks at the All-Ireland semi-final stage and now, wouldn’t you know, they are finally poised for their Croke Park baptism and Ballyhale, once more, stand in the way.

Now or never?

“I don’t look on it as a need, to be honest. Or something we have to do,” O’Keeffe insists.

“It would obviously be one of the most important days in the history of the club so far. I think with the way the club is going at the moment, in my opinion this is more a point in time – albeit a hugely important point in time.

“It certainly isn’t a case of once this game is over on Saturday it’s roll credits and that’s it for everybody.

“There is a huge standard after being set now, especially with the younger players in the team … so I would look at it more as a huge opportunity to get the most important win of the club’s history under the belt, but I certainly wouldn’t be looking at it as an ending in any way.”

Still, having lost out on the ultimate with Waterford, Saturday’s joust with Ballyhale is the type of tantalising opportunity that O’Keeffe may not get to savour too often more in the future.

“As a competitor you want to be winning every game and every competition you play in. But when you take a step back, I’ve been very lucky in my career so far,” the 30-year-old ’keeper reflects.

“At secondary schools level we’ve two All-Ireland medals (with De La Salle). At Fitzgibbon level you’ve an All-Ireland medal (with Waterford IT). I’ve two Munster medals with my club, and we’ve had the opportunity to play in two All-Ireland finals with Waterford, albeit we came out on the wrong side of it.

“We’ve been there, knocking on the door for a while … there is a cohort of maybe five or six of us that would have been involved for the last seven-eight years on this journey, it would mean the world to us to win an All-Ireland final.

“There’s equally five-six-seven-eight players that are fairly fresh on this team, that have only been involved for the last year or two, maybe three.

“This is the standards that they’re setting for themselves, and I think maybe there’s much less of a bigger picture view of it – I suppose they’re just trying to win everything that’s in front of them.”

Winning everything has never been an issue for their vaunted Kilkenny opponents, who are chasing the competition’s first ever All-Ireland three-in-a-row (spread over four years, thanks to Covid).

Still, Ballygunner don’t lack for experience and O’Keeffe sounds relatively sanguine that they’ll play the match instead of the occasion, stressing the need to execute the “absolute basics” instead of believing they need to be “spectacular” just because it’s an All-Ireland.

“We’d be targeting getting off to a strong start again,” he says. “We have a lot of confidence in ourselves, even as a back-line unit – we do pride ourselves on keeping clean sheets.”

And if O’Keeffe can keep one more, they might be halfway to the promised land.