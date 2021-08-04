| 10.8°C Dublin

Stats show new rule has led to drop in cynicism 

Colm Keys

Fouls in goal-scoring zone halved during most recent league

Diarmuid Ryan of Clare appeals to referee James Owens after he had issued a controversial yellow card to his team-mate Aidan McCarthy, 12, during the Munster hurling semi-final against Tipperary. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
Early last month, the new rule governing cynical fouls inside the goal-scoring zone that has been in play for hurling in 2021 caused controversy in a Munster semi-final when Clare’s Aidan McCarthy took down Tipperary’s Jake Morris out near the sideline on the Mackey Stand side of the Gaelic Grounds.

Referee James Owens awarded a penalty to Tipperary and yellow-carded/sin-binned McCarthy, satisfied the criteria to arrive at such a decision had been reached, that the foul had been cynical under three different categories (pull-down, trip, use of the hurl in a careless manner), it was inside the zone (inside the 20-metre line or semi-circular arc) and it had been a clear goal-scoring opportunity for the team, not just Morris himself.

While two of the boxes may have been ticked, the nature of the foul and where it happened, the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity was open to question. And that’s the issue with the rule, where referees must use peripheral vision and make swift assessment to second guess what happens next.

