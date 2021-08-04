Stats show new rule has led to drop in cynicism 

Early last month, the new rule governing cynical fouls inside the goal-scoring zone that has been in play for hurling in 2021 caused controversy in a Munster semi-final when Clare’s Aidan McCarthy took down Tipperary’s Jake Morris out near the sideline on the Mackey Stand side of the Gaelic Grounds.

Referee James Owens awarded a penalty to Tipperary and yellow-carded/sin-binned McCarthy, satisfied the criteria to arrive at such a decision had been reached, that the foul had been cynical under three different categories (pull-down, trip, use of the hurl in a careless manner), it was inside the zone (inside the 20-metre line or semi-circular arc) and it had been a clear goal-scoring opportunity for the team, not just Morris himself.

While two of the boxes may have been ticked, the nature of the foul and where it happened, the denial of a goal-scoring opportunity was open to question. And that’s the issue with the rule, where referees must use peripheral vision and make swift assessment to second guess what happens next.

The loss of McCarthy for those 10 minutes was costly to Clare. From being two points ahead, they were six down (outscored by 2-4 to 0-2) when the player returned, a seismic swing with match-altering consequences.

The McCarthy/Morris incident led to inevitable calls for the rule to be binned immediately, not possible, without weighing up the impact it was having on the game otherwise.

Hurling, clearly, had an issue with cynical play around the prevention of goal-scoring opportunities. And while the scope, inside the 20-metre line and semi-circular arc, is enormous, the introduction of this rule at Congress last April was at least an attempt to deal with it.

And, already, there is statistical evidence that suggests it is making a difference. An analysis of the most recent hurling league by Gaelic Stats, commissioned by the GAA, has pointed to a halving of all fouls inside the ‘goal-scoring zone’, by comparison to the last four championship (2017-2020).

Between 2017 and 2020, fouls ‘inside’ this zone in championship games averaged 18pc, ranging from 16pc in 2020 to 20pc in 2019.

But for the league, that figure was down to nine per cent. The only logical conclusion to that is the caution exercised by defenders in making contact with opponents in this area.

The analysis by Gaelic Stats, which has been working with the GAA to provide this information over the last number of years, focused on 15 Division 1 games that were televised between May and June.

Five of the 35 fouls that were inside (from 389 overall in the games watched) resulted in penalties, with two having yellow card/sin-bins as an outcome. By comparison, there were four in the early rounds of the championship, including McCarthy’s.

It is accepted that the league may have been a more benign testing ground for the new rules, sin-bin/penalty and advantage with teams less committed and more wary in situations that are not, for them, do or die. A full championship analysis will obviously paint a better picture. Nevertheless, it is more than a reasonable snapshot of the consequences of trying to deal with cynical play.

Gaelic Stats found in the 15 games that the average number of goal-scoring opportunities prevented by a foul in a game dropped from 1.5 to just 0.2.

Their analysis in the 15 league games saw six cynical fouls, four in the goal-scoring zone. That’s a drop from 1.4 cynical fouls per game in the 17 2020 championship games, 79pc (19 from 24) of which occurred inside the zone. Most referees blew for the fouls, but from 13 advantages played, nine scores accrued.

Again, the difference is small and compares a more intense championship to a league, but incidence of cynical fouling is certainly trending the right way by these figures.

As they do in football, Gaelic Stats observe other trends connected with the games and one of the most interesting findings from the 2021 league was the incidence of illegal handpasses, a continued blight on the sport.

According to Gaelic Stats, seven frees were awarded for ‘throw balls’, but with the use of slow motion, a further 20 were detected that referees weren’t able to catch.

The use of the free hand to foul also continues to climb, from an average of 3.5 per game before to 4.1 during the most recent league.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Despite fears that the advantage rule would lead to “free-taking competitions” that hasn’t occurred, with 70pc of shots still from general play during the league, in line with the last four championships.

However, scores from play were down slightly, 61pc in this league compared to 67pc in the 2017 championship.

A further observation from the most recent league was the rise in the number of uncontested puck-outs, from 36pc in the 2019 championship to 43pc.