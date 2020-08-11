Stars put their skills on show as 2020 Hurling for Cancer goes virtual

Dublin hurler Cian Boland, Kilkenny legend Tommy Walsh, jumps jockey Davy Russell and flat jockey Shane Foley are pictured at the launch of Hurling For Cancer fundraiser in aid of the Irish Cancer Society

Hurling For Cancer will have a different feel this year but the same great cause applies as a host of racing, GAA, sports stars and TV personalities take part in a virtual hurling skills challenge.

The annual charity hurling exhibition organised by Jim Bolger and Davy Russell is on hold amid the coronavirus but all money donated goes to the Irish Cancer Society with over €1million raised since the game's inception nine years ago.

Those taking part in the virtual hurling skills challenge tonight include racing legends Frankie Dettori, Davy Russell, Ruby Walsh, AP McCoy, Ger Lyons, Shane Foley and Willie Mullins.

Hurling and camogie stars like Lee Chin, Richie Hogan, Ursula Jacob, Ashling Thompson and Tommy Walsh will also be involved where they will be joined by tv celebrities like Marty Morrissey, Miriam O’Callaghan as well as Irish soccer legend Paul McGrath.

Everyone’s hurling challenges will be shared on social media with those participating asked to donate the match ticket price of €10 to the Irish Cancer Society to help the charity continue their vital work to improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

Sports fans also have the chance to pick up some rare memorabilia with some tasty items up for auction at www.galabid.com/hurlingforcancer as bidding closes at 6.30pm this evening.

Cúl Sliotars have also partnered with Hurling For Cancer Research to produce a limited edition sliotar featuring the signatures of sporting legends like Niall Quinn, Sonia O'Sullivan, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington.

Broadcasting heavy-weights like Micheál O'Muircheartaigh and Anne Doyle have also inked the sliotar with just 500 available to purchase for €25 at

Russell, two-time Aintree Grand National-winning jockey, encourages everyone to get involved in some capacity tonight for the best of causes.

“I really look forward to Hurling For Cancer Research every year. The match can’t take place this year, but the hurling skills challenge is a great way to stay involved in the game and support the Irish Cancer Society," he said.

"Hopefully, we will see some of the hurling skills on show at next year’s game. Jim and I would really appreciate if you could support our fundraising this year by either buying a Cúl Sliotar, make any donation you can afford or bidding on some of thefantastic auction items.”

Share your skill and tag three friends on Instagram or Twitter, tagging Hurling For Cancer and Irish Cancer Society (@Hurling4cancer and @irishcancerSoc on Twitter and @hurling4cancer and @irishcancersociety on Instagram) with the hashtag #hurlingforcancer

Donations can be made via:

Online Editors